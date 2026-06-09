Mom Sparks Bitter Family Argument After Banning Daughter From Charging Sibling for Gas

Imagine agreeing to drive your brother in exchange for gas money. What would you do if your brother agreed to pay you, but your mother thought you shouldn’t take his money?

In this story, one young woman is in that exact situation, and she’s pretty frustrated by it. Her brother seemed okay with paying her. She actually would’ve been willing to drive him for free but also thinks it’s reasonable to be paid for her time and gas. Their mother sees it completely differently.

Now, she’s not sure if she messed up, did the right thing or is really overreacting about the whole situation.

Keep reading for all the details.

AIO to be so annoyed for being scolded by my mom for accepting gas money from my brother? My (F22) eldest brother (M30) from Mexico was visiting us for the holidays, and was invited by a friend to go to a party 2 cities over. This was about a 30 minute drive at like 7pm. He asked me if I thought our mom would be cool with being driven to the party, or if they’d at least have me drive him, and pretty jokingly I said I’d do it just fine so long as I get some gas money. He asked our mom, she asked me if I was fine with driving him, I just smiled again and said “yeah haha as long as yall give me gas money!” lightheartedly and started getting my things to drive him regardless. I didn’t hang around to actually charge anyone before taking him.

She wasn’t expecting him to actually pay her.

Fast forward and I do in fact end up driving him to the party, and once there he asked me how much I needed for gas, which I wasn’t prepared for cause I didn’t intend to actually charge him super seriously. It’s nice to be paid for my gas but I’d honestly just for the most part been joking. Either way I kinda just didn’t know how much to tell him, let telling him I wasn’t sure how much, and when he offered me $20 I accepted them happily and said that was okay, since it seemed okay with him. We just had some conversation about our family before his friend picked him up and I drove 30 minutes back home.

Her mom thinks she messed up.

Well fast forward it’s been about 2-3 weeks since that, and yesterday I got a scolding from my mom because I “charged my brother for gas” at all. I explained it was said lightheartedly and jokingly, and that it’s not like I sat there demanding money. But she said that clearly my brother didn’t take it as a joke if he offered me money, and that what I should’ve done was refuse his money and go to her to ask that she pays me back instead for the gas, and that me saying what I said, as well as taking his money was not a good look at all. She’d told me my brother asked her if she thought $20 was good for gas since that’s what she gave me and she was shocked he’d given me money.

She’s really annoyed about the situation.

Honestly I’m super freaking annoyed by this because how in the world would I have known that me accepting his money was wrong??? We’re both grown adults and I was paid for my time and gas, I don’t see the issue at all so it’s had me kinda mad that it’s always something. Seeing this as a “bad look” just seems so objective because even if the roles were reversed and he was the one taking me somewhere and needed the gas money, I’d pay him just fine, and yet when this was brought up as a rebuttal I was told it still isn’t a good look. We’re grown freaking adults, I don’t understand having to go to mommy about getting paid on behalf of my grown brother. Am I the one who’s over reacting and just not seeing I’m in the wrong?

She could’ve refused the money since she didn’t actually expect it, but if her brother offered her the money, why not take it?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person thinks the mom needs to mind her own business.

Another person reassures her that it’s fine to have feelings.

This person thinks the mom is wrong.

Another person thinks her brother was considerate.

This situation isn’t even any of her mom’s business. It’s between her and her brother, and her brother didn’t seem to have any problem paying her. She did sacrifice an hour of her time plus gas for him. It was nice of him to pay her.

Her mom needs to stop creating problems where problems don’t even exist. Clearly they are two adults now handling their lives responsibly and without any drama. Their mom is the one creating drama.