Mother Calls Police After Neighbor Claims She Can “Heal” Her Infant Daughter, Then a Doctor Allegedly Shows Up at Her Home

Just when it seems like life is getting back to normal, something else comes along and turns everything upside down again.

That’s exactly what happened to this mother after a neighbor allegedly tried to break into her home and take her infant daughter.

Thankfully, the family got through that frightening ordeal, and a peace bond kept the neighbor away from them.

But then, just a few weeks later, another unexpected visitor showed up at the front door.

This time, the woman claimed to be the neighbor’s doctor, but the visit only left the family with even more unanswered questions.

Here’s how the whole thing unfolded.

What would you do? I have a “neighbor” who we will call “K.A.” with paranoid schizophrenia who attempted to break into my home a couple of months ago to steal my infant daughter, who has Trisomy 21, in an attempt to “heal her.” I obviously called the police, fearing for my daughter’s and my own life. Living in Canada, our judicial system is extremely limited, and there’s really nothing anyone can do about mental health here.

Then, a “doctor” showed up at her home.

She went to the psych ward and was receiving care for about 2–3 weeks after the break-in and abduction attempt. We also have a peace bond issued, so she’s not allowed to contact us or come onto our side of the street. Then one day, a couple of weeks later, I got a Facebook message from some “alleged” doctor we’ll call “A.S.,” claiming to be “K.A.’s doctor.” She somehow obtained my address and came to my house to confront, harass, and intimidate me. It turns out this lady is a real doctor, but she had her anesthesiologist license pulled after 30 years.

Now, she’s really not sure what to do.

She has made disparaging remarks about our local hospital and its physicians. The words that came out of this so-called medical professional’s mouth regarding my T-21 infant were unreal. I called the police, but their hands are tied because she didn’t physically harm us, and they can’t “prove that it’s a break in the peace bond” set with my neighbor. But how else did this doctor obtain my information and address? What would you guys do? Should I seek legal help? Do we have any lawyers here who can offer advice? Or people who’ve been through something similar?

Wow! What a very sad and stressful situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit can offer on the topic.

This person suggests an attorney and cameras.

Here’s someone with experience.

For this reader, it sounds like the police are not doing their job.

This reader suggests she report the doctor to police.

This is a scary situation, and hopefully this mother finds some answers sooner rather than later.

If moving is an option, that honestly seems like the safest choice. After everything that’s happened, starting over somewhere else would probably bring a lot more peace of mind.

If they do move, they should keep the new address as private as possible and avoid sharing it with anyone connected to the neighbor.

It’s also sad because it sounds like this woman needs serious help. Hopefully she gets the treatment she needs before someone else ends up caught in another frightening situation.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.