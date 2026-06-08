‘Move Your Car’: Petty Neighbor Confronts Homeowner Over a Guest’s Legal Parking Spot

Why do some people think the police are their own private security guards?

They think it’s okay to call them whenever they want for the smallest, most ridiculous things.

Don’t the cops have better things to do?

I sure think so…but some folks can’t get that concept through their heads!

In today’s story, a person talked about why a neighbor called the cops on someone who was visiting them…and we think it’s gonna cause you to shake your head in disbelief.

Read on and get all the details below.

My neighbors called the cops because a visitor parked on the road instead of in my driveway. “I live on a dead end road. There is no ordinance (I just checked), no “No Parking Sign”, and the road is wide enough for 2 cars to drive past each other safely. The speed limit is 25 mph and people drive about 45-50 mph. I will add the context that I live about 1/3 of the way down the road. I will also add that we have visitors every few weekends and sometimes a car gets left on the road or small trailer.

It’s not that big of a deal, people…

I recognize that it’s annoying to have to slow down when you’re cruising and have another 3/4 of a mile to go but in my opinion that’s all it is… annoying. So my brother in law was parked in-front of my house. He was visiting for 36 hrs. His truck was parked on the road for probably close to 20 hours. The driver side wheels were 2/3 on the pavement with the rest of the truck being in our grass (there is a sewage drainage system that slopes and he couldn’t park any more off the road).

Some folks just can’t seem to mind their own business…

One of my neighbors pulls up next to BIL on a side by side and tells him he can’t park on the road and the cops have been called. We’ve lived here for 1 year and 8 months. I don’t see vehicles parked on the road often but it happens sometimes. Are we the neighbors from hell or was this just someone being a Karen?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about renters who proved the “legal” parking spaces just weren’t going to work.

And this is how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

Another Reddit user had a lot to say.

And this person spoke up.

Well, it’s pretty obvious that some people have way too much time on their hands…

And the person in this story is one of them!

Good lord, some people need to find some hobbies.

File this story under: People Who Can’t Mind Their Own Business.