Neighbor Keeps Knocking on Their Door Late at Night for No Good Reason — and They’ve Finally Had Enough

Yikes…this is a real train wreck…

One of the things I’ve learned in my years living in different places is that if you give a random neighbor who seems to be a little bit crazy an inch, they’re gonna take a mile.

So the best thing to do is to lay down the law right off the bat and say, “No, I’m sorry, I can’t help you.”

Because once that train gets rolling, there’s no stopping it, and that shady character is gonna be knocking on your day for favors all day and night.

Check out what this person had to say about the crazy neighbor who won’t leave them alone.

Crazy neighbor. “Let’s start by saying I have lived in my house for nearly 9 years. I am the only person who owns their house in the neighborhood, the others are all renters. I have had many bad neighbors and issues along with a few good ones. This neighbor is… Creepy.

Hang on tight, this is gonna be interesting!

I don’t know when exactly she showed up, I think she is the renter’s newest girlfriend. She would sit on the front porch all day smoking and either yelling into her phone or blasting loud music often into the early hours. That was tolerable. The last girlfriend there was screaming and yelling at all hours so at least we weren’t expecting someone to get arrested. Recently she wandered over to my house and knocked on my door to ask if I worked for someone famous. I live in Ohio and not in a big city. Weird interaction.

You know the type…

That night she showed up at like 1 am asking to borrow a phone. She chatted to someone in my living room for 20 minutes. I honestly couldn’t understand anything she was saying not that I was attempting to listen in. She gave back the phone and asked my brother if he had more beer. He gave her one and she left. She came by the next day asking us to fill her water bottle. And has been by almost every day since. Turns out her water is shut off.

Give someone like this an inch and they’ll take a mile…

But we have told her please stop coming at all hours because she disturbs the dogs and wakes us up. My mother flat out told her to leave us alone. But she keeps coming by. She will knock for 20 minutes before she will give up if we are in bed. It wouldn’t be so bad but she is always sloppy wasted, we can’t understand her and she will stand on our porch mumbling to herself for a while before she knocks. She is kind of scary weird. I worry what she would do if we refused to give her water anymore. We don’t know what to do. Isn’t a house supposed to be condemned without water? Wouldn’t that break the lease? And I don’t know if we want to involve police. We were just being polite to a neighbor and now we have this woman who is constantly intoxicated and or high knocking on our door. Suggestions?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person had some questions.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This woman sounds like bad news, folks…

And, like I said, if someone like this shows up on your porch one day, DO NOT HELP THEM OUT.

Because, if you do, they’ll be attached to you like a tick!

They need to keep this creepy neighbor as far away as possible.