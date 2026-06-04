Neighbor Kept Parking in Handicap Spot and Blasting Music, Then a Dog Delivered Unexpected Payback

It is always nerve-wracking when someone new moves into the neighborhood since you never know what you’re going to get.

What would you do if your new neighbors moved in and they started parking in the handicapped spot your mother needed and played loud music in the middle of the night?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and while he was trying to figure out what to do, his dog unexpectedly solved the problem. It went to the bathroom on their doormat, and the neighbors almost stepped in it.

Fortunately, this funny event was the icebreaker needed to have a conversation with them about their parking and loud music. Today, they are pretty good neighbors, all thanks to the dog’s little accident.

Be a bad neighbor? So can I… 😏 My senior mom, my fiancé, and I stay in a 2br apartment in a smaller gated complex for about a year now.

Sounds like a nice neighborhood.

It’s always been quiet and never could hear the neighbors through the walls or anything. Until our newest neighbors moved in next door after the last people moved out.

This is not just rude, but likely illegal.

Well this guy drives expensive cars and is a rapper I guess? Well, anyways it started with him and his wife parking in the handicap spot where my mom parks (with a HC sticker) this guy does not have one and my mom legitimately needs the spot.

Are there any noise ordinances in the area?

Next started with the loud TVs/Music through the walls after night hours 1-5am. Well, last night I bring my new doggo with me to pick up my fiancé from work. After I pick her up we’re walking back into our apartment.

Dogs will do that sometimes, but I hope he cleaned it up.

I’m unlocking the door and I hear her say “I think the dog just peed on there doormat.” Low and behold, she definately did after I checked and to go walk the dog then clean the doormat.

Oh no! Don’t let her step in it.

Well, I’m outside walking the dog, and guess who comes walking out to there car in only socks with no shoes on… The neighbor. 🤦🏻‍♂️ I was mortified, just praying he wouldn’t say anything about stepping in pee and there be a confrontation at 3 in the morning.

Good, everything worked out

He didn’t say anything but we talked again about the loud noise and he apologized. I felt so bad and revengeful at the same time. Idk if this story falls under AITA but I kinda feel like I am.

Honestly, he wasn’t really a bad neighbor. The dog was a little naughty, and it almost turned into a problem, but it worked out in the end. That’s the best kind of story.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about people who refuse to cut down more trees for their neighbor’s water view after already capitulating once.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Wow, this guy is a little crazy.

I was thinking this as well.

What a good dog.

Maybe it isn’t revenge, but it is a great story.

I’m not sure that this is a story of revenge, but it was still a good one. Dogs really can bring people together in the best of ways. These neighbors might have hated each other if the dog hadn’t broken the ice for them.

While they might not really be friends, at least they seem to get along for now. All thanks to a dog peeing on a doormat. Who would have thought?