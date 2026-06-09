Neighbors Complain About a Car Enthusiast’s Garage in a Residential Area, so He Sells It—Only for It to End Up With the Hell’s Angels

What would you think if you lived in a quiet neighborhood except for one neighbor who was pretty loud sometimes since he liked tinkering with cars in his garage? Would you mind your own business or complain until he felt forced to sell his property?

In this story, one man was in this situation. He wasn’t trying to bother the neighbors, and he ignored them as long as possible. However, the court eventually got involved, and he couldn’t ignore them anymore.

Now, years later, someone else who lives in the same town explains what happened when the neighbors complained often enough and how they eventually got their way but in a way they surely didn’t expect.

Let’s read all about it.

Neighbours oppose a home car shop. Owner sells to the Hell’s Angels. Her’s a story from my hometown: In a report from The CBC, the building that is now the club house was once a machine shop, until it was purchased by Ward, his brother Richard, Tim Panetta, and Randy Beres in 2001. There’s a terrible MC story behind this sale.

Here’s the backstory on the original owners.

The original owner had a garage with a machine shop tucked away, surrounded by trees. He was a car enthusiast and he would frequently work in his shop and invite his friends with their cars to work on them as well. The neighbours weren’t happy with the occasional noise and complained to the city he was running an unlicensed business in a residential area. By the most strict interpretation of the law, he may have been, so he endured a lot of harassment from his neighbours and the city until he got fed up and sold his property (which, IIRC, was one of the remedies suggested by the court).

The neighbors knew better than to complain.

He sold to the Hell’s Angels. Who, shortly thereafter, tore down his house, trees, and paved a huge concrete pad. The clubhouse became a massive centre of drug manufacturing and distribution in the area. The neighbours, as far as I know, didn’t complain to the new owners. Go figure.

Wow! The neighbors probably wish they had never complained.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who freaks out after a neighbor confronts her about the landscaping damage done by her children.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person adds more context to the story.

This is true!

I wouldn’t be surprised if this is what happened.

Another person thinks they remember the story.

If we can learn anything from this story it’s that sometimes it’s better not to make a big deal out of nothing. It sounds like the homeowner simply enjoyed working on cars. It wasn’t really a business. I’m not sure how loud he and his friends were, but if it was the middle of the day and not when people were trying to sleep, what’s the big deal?

The neighbors shouldn’t have complained. He probably did take the deal out of spite even if it was the lowest offer. That would seem like the long term revenge thing to do.