Neighbors Complained About A Woman’s Son Making Noise Outside Early In The Morning

Ask any parent and they’ll tell you…

It can be nearly impossible to keep kids quiet!

Sure, they don’t want to disturb anyone, but trying to make a child calm down and stay silent just ain’t gonna happen sometimes…

And other people have to realize that, too!

In this story, a mom with a baby talked about why her neighbor got upset because her kiddo was making noise one morning.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for letting my son be loud and play outside at 9:30 am? “Earlier this morning, my (f 24) 20 month old son and I were outside on the balcony to our apartment. I had just gotten off of the phone with my fiancé, and my son was playing with his toys and saying “dada dada” over and over since he had heard his voice over the phone. A few minutes later I hear the balcony door below us open up and my neighbor shouts up to us “Hey it’s 9:30 am and we work nights so can you just please be respectful?” and then close the door.

Is this a big deal?

Now I can empathize for nightshift workers and getting their sleep, as a parent I completely understand getting bad sleep, but I feel like 9:30 isn’t super early? Like I can understand if it was 6 or 7 or even 8 am 100%, but I feel like the majority of the population is up at 9-9:30?

This is a kid she’s dealing with, after all…

And it’s not like I can really tell my son to be quiet and him listen, he’s always making noise either playing or singing or screeching when he’s excited, so I’m just kind of annoyed but unsure if I have a right to be. AITA for letting my son be loud outside and disturbing their sleep?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

And this person spoke up.

I’m sorry, but if you’re going to live in an apartment complex, you’re going to have to deal with some noise.

And I’ll say right now that hearing a kid make some racket at 9:30 in the morning isn’t a very big deal.

Come on, people!

It sounds like her neighbors are being a little bit unreasonable…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.