Neighbors Get Reported to the City and Respond by Setting Up a Drum Kit in the Driveway for Their Kids

Some folks out there have NO CLASS.

And, unfortunately, sometimes the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and parents pass this undesirable trait on to their kids.

It’s a family affair!

And not in a good way…

And it really sucks when you (or me) has to live by people like this.

That’s what the person who wrote this story is dealing with and we think you’re gonna be blown away by how insanely rude and trashy these people are!

Read on and get all the details below.

My neighbors kids have a drum kit set up in their driveway, outside, less than 6 ft away from my house, and the kids bang on the drums all day and throw trash in our yard. “Truly neighbors from hell. They had 3 dogs tied up outside all hours of the day, all weather (they were outside 10+ hours in -16 windchill and pouring rain too), barking non stop. The dogs would jump the fences, hang themselves, shred thrash, and bark/whine incessantly. Animal control finally did something I guess because two dogs are gone, but one remains. Recently the one dog “escaped” and we almost hit it 5 blocks away from our house. Looking in the community group the dog issue has been going on for over 5 years with these people.

What is wrong with these people?!?!

Then the neighbors started throwing their trash in our yard. They produce more trash than anyone I’ve ever seen, like 7 bags piled all along the fence between our houses, plus overflowing cans. They had their kids shove old food wrappers in our mail box, throw food all over our grass, they starting putting clothes and bikes in our driveway/carport, and drawing all over our driveway as well. Had to email the city because they put trash in our mailbox too many times and the city sent them a warning.

Oh, boy…here we go…

Now, I’m assuming as some sort of payback, they’ve put a drum set outside in the driveway that’s right up against our driveway and house. The kids are outside all day with no supervision (all under 10 years old) and bang on the drums all day and night. We work from home and can hear it all day from the opposite end of the house. It shakes our windows and we can’t even sit in the kitchen to eat because it’s ear piercing. White noise machines, fans, and air purifier do nothing to drown it out.

These folks might want to think about selling their house and moving…

I’m at my wits end with these people. Is it crazy to contact the city again? I’ve never dealt with anyone who played drums OUTSIDE all day right next to my home. They also have a camera pointed directly from their carport, mounted high enough to where it is aimed directly into my living room. They’re truly the worst. They have 4 kids under 10 and there’s at least 5 kids from the apartments across the street over at all times. This summer is going to truly be hell. I want to move, but don’t have the means to right now.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person had a lot to say.

And this reader weighed in.

Well, that was interesting…

And you gotta feel sorry for the folks who are in this situation.

Just when you think it couldn’t get any worse, these folks manage to sink to a new level of trashiness.

Yikes!

These might just be the worst neighbors that you’ve ever heard about!