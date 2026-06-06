Neighbor’s Son Tries to Scare a Dog With a 4-Wheeler, and It Ends in Instant Consequences

Growing up in the country means limited entertainment, but one thing you could always count on was a neighbor kid with zero supervision and even less common sense.

When the spoiled brat next door decided to use his parents’ 4-wheeler to terrorize a dog while his mom watched and made excuses, the rest of the kids had seen enough.

Luckily, karma showed up before anyone had to do a thing.

Keep reading for the full story!

Friend’s little brother gets “mailed”! Way back in the day, circa 1986, my brother and I lived with our Mom, her new husband, and my stepbrother, out in the country. Where we lived, there was five things to do for fun: hunting, fishing, football, swimming, and riding ATVs. If you didn’t like doing any of those, well, you were SOL.

Then, one day, the family got a fluffy new addition.

For my birthday that year, my Dad had given me a little German Shepard/St. Bernard mixed puppy. I named her Fluffy, because she was a little ball of fluff. What do you want, I was 10 years old.

Fast-forward 6 months, and Fluffy was not quite so fluffy anymore…nor was she small. She was a fierce protector of my brother and I, and much beloved by us and our friends.

The kids lived in close proximity to a couple other boys their age.

Our next-door neighbors had two boys: one my age, and one a few years younger. They also had a GIANT 4-wheeler, one of those big ones that you use for hunting in the back woods.

But they weren’t the biggest fan of one of the boys.

Their younger son was a spoiled little jerk, could do no wrong in his mother’s eyes, and the rest of us kids absolutely HATED him. His brother regularly got in trouble for not letting him tag along with us when we were playing.

The parents took a pretty hands-off parenting approach.

His parents would also let him ride the 4-wheeler around the “neighborhood”…really, a couple of dirt roads that crossed each other. In any case, he was MUCH too young to be riding around on his own. One fine day, we were all outside playing, and the little jerk was riding around on the ATV.

Then poor little Fluffy came into his line of sight.

He was crossing back and forth through the yard in between our houses, and after a few back-and-forth passes, he saw Fluffy, who was laying in the sun. He made a beeline for her with the ATV, narrowly missing running her over when she got up and dodged. Of course, all of us older kids started yelling at him.

The mother is quick to defend her son.

Of course, his mother, who was outside as well, yelled at us for yelling at her baby, spouting stuff like “he’s just playing, he didn’t mean any harm, he wasn’t really going to run her over”, etc. In the middle of the yelling match, he tried to run over her again.

So finally he started fighting back.

At this point, I had had beyond enough, so I took up my sword and advanced to do battle. Yes, I said “sword”. Don’t get all upset, it was a plastic toy sword. At most it would have bruised him a little. I know, as I speak from experience. Anyway, he rode away, laughing at us, taunting that he was gonna “get my stupid dog”.

But that’s when karma came for him.

Unfortunately for him, he was NOT watching where he was going. You ever see someone take a mailbox to the face? Well, if you haven’t, my friends, I’m here to tell you that it was GLORIOUS! The mailbox, like most out in the country, was on a wooden post, and stuck out in front. While riding the ATV, he was at the perfect height for the ATV to pass underneath the mailbox unimpeded. The ATV. Not him.

His fate was quite different.

He was at the perfect height to catch a face-full of mailbox, having turned to look where he was going when his Mom screamed at him to, well, “look out where you’re going!” It also didn’t help him that, in his effort to run away from us, he had that ATV running pretty much flat out. Ever watch Wile E. Coyote hit the tunnel while riding a rocket, and the rocket keeps on going through the tunnel while Wile E. Coyote stops in midair and falls? It was like that, but with more of a metallic twwwoooommmmp sound. Little jerk hits the mailbox, then hits the dirt.

Then cane the chaos.

Of course, he starts crying like his very soul got knocked out of him. Of course, we are all dying laughing. Of course, his mother is beyond ticked. At us. For laughing at her baby’s misfortune. She was yelling at us, running over to her baby, while I yelled back at her that he got what he deserved for trying to run over my dog. She came over to the house later on, after my Mom had gotten home from work, to complain to her.

Luckily, the mom took her kids’ side.

Having already heard the story from me, my brother, and my stepbrother, my Mom told her off about her kid being a spoiled little jerk who got what he deserved for trying to run over my dog, and if he tried it again she was going to call CPS. To this day, whenever I’m having a bad day, the memory of him hitting that mailbox and landing flat on his back never fails to bring a smile to my face.

It’s always great when someone gets exactly what they deserve.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who freaks out after a neighbor confronts her about the landscaping damage done by her children.

What did Reddit have to say?

If the kid was this bad to see around, imagine how bad he was to live with.

The mailbox was the real MVP of this story.

The author of this story really knows how to paint a picture.

This user calls for an encore.

When parents refuse to parent their kids, sometimes karma has to step in.