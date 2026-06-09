New Employee Gets Friend Requests From Coworkers, but Hesitates to Accept Them

When you start a new job a lot of what you are doing is getting to know your coworkers and learning how to do your job.

What would you do if several of your new coworkers sent you Facebook friend requests, but you aren’t really comfortable having coworkers on your social media?

That is the situation that the guy in this story is in, so he hasn’t accepted their requests yet, but he also doesn’t want to seem like a jerk or get a reputation for being difficult.

Personally, I think he is doing the right thing by keeping his personal social media and his coworkers separate. Check out the full story below and see what you think.

WIBTAH for not adding coworkers on Facebook? I just started a new job this week and after the first few days I got a friend request from one of my co-workers.

Keeping co-workers off of your social media isn’t a bad idea.

All of my coworkers seem awesome and friendly and I’m very happy to be in the position that I’m in, I absolutely love my job, and all of my coworkers have been getting along really well so far. However, I kind of made a rule for myself a few years back that I wasn’t going to be adding co-workers to my Facebook because it is kind of my private safe space, with a couple of mandatory exceptions for family members.

He is under no obligation to add people on Facebook.

I know I can delete them but I’m just not there yet. I also have 1 coworker from this job on my FB friends because we worked together at a prior place of work and we lived together, so I obviously added them. I’ve had bad experiences in the past with coworkers going sour, or running to my boss when I posted something without names or places, about an experience I’d had at my job, and I just don’t want that to happen again.

You have to be careful about what you post online.

Although I learned my lesson and I don’t post about my job on Facebook anymore. I also barely even add acquaintances, even if I’ve hung out with them in passing. I have messaging turned off for non-friends as well, and requests turned off for people who don’t have any mutual friends.

They don’t even need to know that he is active on social media.

I guess I’m worried that if I don’t accept their friend request on Facebook that it’s going to come off a certain way to this individual, and I don’t know them very well so I have no idea what their reaction would be. I really don’t want to ruffle any feathers this early in my career at this workplace, especially since I have 90 days probation, or come off as snotty or anything. AITA?

People are not entitled to someone’s social media just because they work together.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a man who wants to report a coworker to HR over unprofessional behavior following a missed promotion.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

It is a smart move to keep coworkers off of your social media.

Many people don’t add coworkers to Facebook.

This is a good way to handle it.

It is his social media, he can do what he wants.

This person hates it when people you don’t know well send friend requests.

You really shouldn’t be sending a friend request to a coworker without asking first. It is perfectly normal and acceptable to keep your social media accounts private.