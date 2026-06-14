New Father Declines to Help Former Roommates Move, but They Accuse Him of Not Returning the Favor After Years of Helping Him

Having a baby has a way of changing a person’s priorities.

This new father learned that after moving out of an apartment he once shared with roommates and settling into life with his wife and newborn son.

Even after moving, he continued contributing toward the rent because his name remained on the lease.

However, when his former roommates prepared to move into a new apartment, they expected him to spend one of his days off helping them with the move.

The only problem was that he had other plans for his days off and had to politely decline.

Read on to see what happened.

AITAH for not helping my former roommates move In January of this year, my son was born, and I moved out of the apartment I was in with my roommates. Now, I still paid a small portion of the rent since my name was still on the lease to be fair and help them. But our lease ends soon, and I’m not re-signing. They found a new apartment to move into that’s cheaper and better for them. However, they recently asked me to help them move when the lease ends on my day off, and I told them no.

He tried to explain why he couldn’t help, but they didn’t care.

My days off are for my wife and my son. I work 5 days a week, and my wife watches our son on those days. So my days off are meant to give her a break. They got mad and threw it in my face that they helped me move into the apartment and helped move me out. But what they fail to understand is that they are moving to an apartment even farther away. It would take me an hour to get to the old apartment. The new apartment is about 35 minutes farther away. I told them, “I’m glad you helped me, but I’m not obligated to help you guys because you are now on your own, and you had well over 9 months to save up to hire movers. It’s not my fault you wasted all your money on food, video games, and clothing.” AITA?

Wow! His roommates sound pretty rude.

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Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit would handle this situation.

This person thinks he could’ve said it nicer.

According to this comment, his friends are unreasonable.

Here’s someone who understands his side.

Yet another person who doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

The roommates had every right to ask, but they also needed to respect his answer.

Having a newborn changes everything, and it’s easy to understand why he’d rather spend his day off with his wife and son than helping with a move several hours away.

The only part that doesn’t really fit is the criticism about how the roommates spend their money. That point isn’t necessary here.

At the end of the day, “I want to spend time with my family” is reason enough, and nobody should need to debate that.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.