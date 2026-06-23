New Neighbors Are Using Bug Spray and Bug Bombs as Revenge for Minor Noise — and It’s as Strange as It Sounds

There are bad neighbors and then there are…neighbors like the ones you’re going to read about in the story below.

I completely understand getting aggravated with the people you live by…but you gotta keep your cool, people!

And the folks this person is dealing with definitely DID NOT do that.

Check out what the kind of neighbors this person is dealing with and see what you think about their unusual dilemma.

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Condo Neighbor Too Sensitive to Noise. What to do? “Condo owner. Previous neighbors have told me that I’m the most quiet upstairs neighbor they’ve ever had.

This sounds brutal…

Now, a couple, who came from a single family house has moved in below me and they are viciously retaliating to every day noises, during daytime hours. Example: coffee grinder in the morning, garbage disposal after dinner, water pick while brushing teeth at night, etc. They retaliate by spraying Raid, mildew spray, and bug bombs outside my open windows.

These folks sound totally unreasonable.

The effects are horrific; uncontrolled sneezing, coughing, tearing eyes. It’s got to the point that even I, a pacifist, has started stomping around and dropping EXTREMELY heavy items during my uncontrollable sneezing and coughing. They got the message but have now started doing it at night, while I’m sleeping. Impossible to prove that they’re doing this. “What would you do?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

And here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person was shocked.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Yowza!

You gotta feel sorry for this person…

Because no one should have to deal with this kind of nonsense.

These folks truly sound like NEIGHBORS FROM HELL.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.