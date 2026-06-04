Nosey Neighbor Keeps Complaining About Grill Smells Even When No One Is Cooking

Let’s face it: there are some people out there who will never, EVER be happy or satisfied in life, no matter their circumstances.

Yes, it’s frustrating to deal with folks like this, but you gotta just leave them alone and let them do their thing…

Well, at least to the best of your ability.

And it can be really frustrating to have to put up with this kind of stuff!

A homeowner talked about a neighbor they’re dealing with who likes to cause chaos and make complaints just for the hell of it.

Check out what they had to say about this woman…

Neighbor complains about grilling smells. “I have this old, cranky neighbor who is entitled and she thinks she owns the street. We do not live in an HOA. She yells at anyone who parks in front of her house (which is public street parking). She left a note for our other neighbor across the street to not park in front of her house earlier this week.

This lady might have too much free time on her hands…

A few years ago, she complained because we grilled steaks in our backyard. She even called the cops on us for “having a party” when it was just our family of four grilling dinner in the backyard. The cops came and were like “we don’t see a problem or a party.” None of our other neighbors complains when we grill but she will complain each time we grill which isn’t often, probably once every couple months.

It sounds like she needs to get a hobby!

Today she just sent an email complaining about grilling again, except we haven’t even been in the backyard or grilled for months (Note: I am 8 months pregnant and well done steak is criminal to me). I’m pretty sure it’s actually another neighbor grilling, but she still blamed us. Honestly, I’m so annoyed I’m thinking of getting petty and making grilled dinners a weekly thing just because. I even told my husband I’ll buy him a smoker if he wants to join in my petty parade. WIBTA if I go full petty and grill every week just to annoy her? Any legal actions can she take on me for enjoying a grilling meal on my property? Or any other ideas to be more petty?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

Doesn’t she sound absolutely delightful?!?!

That, my friends, was sarcasm.

This sounds brutal!

But, like I said in the intro, all you can do is try your best to live your own life and block out the noise coming from people like this who just want to be miserable.

This lady just wants to have something, ANYTHING, to complain about!