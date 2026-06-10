Parentified Teen Blamed by Parents After Saving Disabled Sister From Near-Fatal Mistake

Many older siblings are familiar with the struggle of unreasonable expectations, but this story takes things to a whole new level.

One teen was out with her disabled sibling when she gave clear instructions to her sister about how to exit the taxi. But instead of listening, her sibling swung her door out, causing an accident.

But the real drama started after the two got home. When she informed her parents about what happened, instead of holding her sister accountable for disobeying, her parents immediately blamed her for being irresponsible.

Suddenly, years of favoritism and entitlement culminated in an explosive argument that was hard to come back from.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for insulting my dad after he blamed me for a car accident caused by my autistic sister My sister (17) and I (18) were in a taxi that was on the side of an uncrowded, narrow road. I told her to open the door and get out when it was safe to do so while I paid for the taxi.

But unfortunately, her sister didn’t listen — and she gives some background information on their family dynamics.

She didn’t check for any passing cars and opened the door, which led to a car crashing into the door of the taxi. I want to clarify that my sister is on the spectrum. Not severely, but she lacks certain awareness and empathy. She is also very coddled, which has led to her being entitled and unable to do basic tasks by herself.

Even for her, this behavior was concerning.

I didn’t think she was idiotic and careless enough to cause something like this, though. I would get it if she were 15, but she’s literally almost an adult now. Instead of speaking to the driver and sorting things out, she ran away. The driver and I exchanged information, and I informed my mom.

She thinks her sister needs to face some real consequences for defying instructions.

I suggested that the money for the damages should be taken out of my sister’s savings, at which point she threw a tantrum, claiming she would not pay any money to that guy. We were going out for the day, and I asked my mom if I should cancel that as a punishment for her, but my mom said no. I was then forced to buy her ice cream and other things she wanted.

Her father proceeds to blame her for the entire thing.

When I got home, my dad called me about the situation. When I told him that I had instructed her to “get out of the car when it’s safe,” he went ballistic. He said that you should never open the door facing the road and that everything was my fault, and that I was so ******* stupid for this.

She decides she’s done taking the blame.

I asked if he was ******* stupid and pointed out that I had done it a million times because I checked whether the road was empty or not, and that the only reason this happened was my sister’s foolishness carelessly opening the door. We argued more, and now I’m required to apologize to him for calling him stupid. As for my sister, nothing happened to her. She was barely scolded and then defended for being different and special by my family members, while I was yelled at by my father. AITA?

Sounds like a classic case of favoritism.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user advises this teen let her parents do the parenting.

This commenter fears it may already be too late for this sibling.

At a certain point, this teen needs to decide what level of involvement she wants to have with a family who treats her so badly.

It’s her parents’ kid, so they need to deal with disciplining her.

Navigating a dynamic like this usually ends in some kind of no- or low-contact arrangement — and then the parents wonder why their child doesn’t want to speak to them anymore.

The real blame here was with her sister, who knowingly disobeyed, acted irresponsibly, and caused a situation where someone could have been seriously hurt. And instead of acting remorseful, she probably just thought her parents would sweep it under the rug because that’s what they always do.

So when that’s exactly what happened, this teen was done taking the blame for something she didn’t do. And she was right to hold her ground.