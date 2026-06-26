Parents Drive Son Out of His Apartment for His Sister, Then Explode in Anger When He Tries to Take His Own Property With Him

Living with your parents, or in an apartment they own, is a great way to save money while you are transitioning into adulthood.

What would you do if you had planned to live there for a while, but then they asked you to move out so your sister could move in, and they expected you to leave all the things you bought for the apartment behind?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, so he refused to leave these things behind because he would need them where he is moving. This is causing conflict in the family, which is otherwise normally supportive.

I think he is well within his rights to take the items he bought. His sister can buy her own stuff just like he did. Read through the full story below and see what you think about it.

AITAH for being “petty” with my parents about my house So I (20M) have been living in a one bedroom one bath house on my parents property for a year and a half now with cheap rent.

They have every right to change their agreement, and they are giving him plenty of time to plan.

The original deal was for me to stay until I was ready to move out or until me and my Girlfriend marry. About half a year ago, they changed up that and said at the end of the summer I’d have to get my own apartment so my sister(17F) could move in.

If he brought these items in, of course, he should take them with him.

This was not the original plan, so I had basically renovated the entire house to make it as comfortable as possible for me. Everything except for the oven, dryer, and washing machine was either bought by me or someone gifted it to me. Because all of this stuff is mine, I recently began to start moving things out gradually. Bookshelf, bed, one of the AC units, my trophy stands, etc.

Why would they be upset about him taking his own things?

All I have left in this house if my TV, work desk (which will be moved next week) my couch, fridge and microwave. Yesterday, my parents entered my house while I was at work, without asking or anything. And then waited until I got home and argued with me about taking all the stuff out the house.

He is exactly right about this.

I argued with them as they said I couldn’t take all this stuff because then my sister would have nothing for when she moves in. I told them that since I either paid for everything, or had the items gifted to me, that they were mine to do with what I please.

He moved in without all this stuff and bought it over time. Why can’t she?

They called me a jerk because now my sister has nothing for the house and will have to buy everything while she makes barely any money. I told them that that was not my problem but was theirs since they decided to change everything up at last second, screwing me over especially while I also struggled with money because I had truck payments and bills.

I hope this doesn’t ruin their relationship.

They continued to call me names and say I was being petty and a jerk for those before leaving. However, I don’t think I’m a jerk for taking my stuff with me. For context, they’re normally really amazing parents but the whole ordeal with the house was the worst I’ve ever seen them. AITA?

He is doing nothing wrong by taking his stuff with him when he leaves, but he should also be careful to avoid escalating the conflict unnecessarily.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this difficult situation.

Maybe the parents should buy some things for their daughter.

I think this commenter is spot on.

His sister can buy her own things, just like he had to.

What they are asking for doesn’t make any sense, though.

It wasn’t a renovation, I agree.

When you move out of a home, you bring your belongings with you. It is honestly weird that the parents here think that he should leave his things behind.

These aren’t things like a toilet or sink that he had permanently installed, so there is no way that he should leave them behind. His sister can buy things for herself, just like he had to.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.