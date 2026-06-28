Parking War Erupts After Entitled Neighbor Repeatedly Targets Homeowner for Using His Own Permitted Space

Fact: there are some people out there who seem to thrive on causing chaos.

It’s pretty obvious that they don’t have much going on in their lives, so they go out of their way to make other folks miserable.

How sad!

But we see stories like this over and over again…

In today’s story, a man talked about a neighbor of his who simply won’t leave him alone…and he’s over it.

Read on and see what you think.

My neighbor was being aggressively territorial over a parking spot that anyone with a permit can use. “I live in a townhome neighborhood with my family. Over the late summer, some of us were getting our driveways redone so we would have to find parking arrangements for at least a week or two. Street parking is allowed but not after 2 am or you run the risk of getting a ticket. Well because two of our neighbors *alone* have 11 people and a bunch of cars in addition to multiple homes having their driveways worked on, let’s just say parking was going to be a hassle especially when I would sometimes have work until 10 pm. However, there are a couple “parking pads” around the neighborhood. The only requirement is that you would have to hang a plastic parking permit the HOA handed out to residents (2 per household) or else you could get towed. I noticed that the 1 of 2 parking spots that I used to play on as a kid behind our house was usually occupied by my neighbor, but the other was always empty so I decided to park there in the meantime.

Come on, dude…

Things seemed fine for a while, but then when I came home after work one rainy afternoon his car was *deliberately* in the middle of the two spots again (one time he also had moved his wife’s car to be in front of mine so it was boxed in). I tried to get in as best as possible when he came out of his house and said he’d rearrange it and when I got out of my car he had his hands on his hips and wanted to ask me why I parked there but never let me answer. He essentially told me he saw our driveway was worked on and it was “fine” for now but come wintertime I shouldn’t park there anymore because of his elderly neighbors and the “ice”, and that my car was “safe” being there.

This guy doesn’t know what he’s talking about…

Now mind you, I knew the elders *before* he even moved in to that house and they don’t even drive or own a car,, they get picked up if they go somewhere (also since he and his wife took both parking pad spots the elders driver hasn’t been able to use it so it defeats his reason for telling me to stop using it). The whole exchange was him trying to cover up his disdain of me using one of the two spots which he or his wife never used before for 8 years until *I* started parking there! He also said that I have two car garage and a two car driveway, but my family has 3 vehicles and 3 motorcycles while he has a one car garage and one car driveway with just his car and his wife’s car.

Get a life, dude!

I smelled nonsense on him and continued to park on the pads (with my permit!) when I didn’t have an actual spot and he ended up writing me a *letter* and leaving it on my car. He signed it as The Homeowners of XXX instead of his name to try and make it seem formal like the HOA. In the letter it basically said that me parking there was making it difficult for the “all” of the homeowners as they have smaller houses/lots and I should actually park at the *other* parking pad that’s literally like 30 feet away from where I’ve been at. *seriously*? He could use those spots if he wanted to and those are actually closer to his house than the one I had had been using. At this point I knew he couldn’t stand me but I literally wasn’t doing anything wrong because those spots aren’t assigned to anyone nor does anyone pay for it. The HOA owns them.

This guy was way out of line.

I guess he had enough with *anyone* except him or his wife using those spots because we later got an email saying someone was impersonating the HOA, leaving “tow” stickers on cars, and trying to reserve spots by leaving items in the way. Well it’s been 6 months since I’ve had a need to park there for any reason, except that my family is now going to have another vehicle for a couple weeks which means someone in my family won’t be able to park at our garage/driveway.

What to do…?

Would I be a jerk if I was considering parking behind my house at that same parking pad again? Or is he just being an entitled jerk? I can just imagine how internally upset and passive aggressive he’ll probably be to see one of our cars there again.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual spoke up.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

And another reader spoke up.

Does this fella need to get a life, or what?

It sure sounds like it to me!

Come on dude, find a hobby!

This guy’s neighbor sounds like he has way too much time on his hands!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.