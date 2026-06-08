Person Suspects Neighbor Damaged New Car With Garbage Cans, Leading to Frustration

Some people think of their cars as their children…and there’s nothing wrong with that!

Think about it: you spend a ton of money on it, you care for it as best as you can, and you want to protect it.

So when something happens to it, you get fired up!

In today’s story, a person talked about being pretty ticked off after someone was careless around their car and caused some damage.

Take a look at what they had to say about this.

Neighbor’s bin scratched my car. “I park my car on my driveway and my neighbor parks their bins on their side of the driveway but it’s right next to my car. I have only had my car less than a month.

This is so annoying…

One day I was washing my car and I noticed that it had some blue and black scuff marks on it. I haven’t parked anywhere for it to be near other cars like in a car park, etc. I did get annoyed at first but I managed to buff it out with a microfibre cloth and some car cleaner.

Not again!

Yesterday I had another look around my car and I realized there are scuffs around the area but I can t get them out. By now I realize it’s probably my neighbors bin that’s fallen over as the lid is blue and the main body is black. I’m ticked off.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about renters who proved the “legal” parking spaces just weren’t going to work.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person has an idea…

Another individual chimed in.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

I’d be pretty upset too if this happened to my new car!

Some people can be so careless…

And it’s infuriating!

It might be time for this person to have a conversation with their neighbor about this…