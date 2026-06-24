Person Thought They’d Found The Perfect Neighborhood Until Their New Neighbors Moved In

For those of you youngsters out there, the title of the story you’re about to read refers to the family in the classic TV show The Beverly Hillbillies.

It’s about a group of country bumpkins that make a lot of money when they accidentally discover oil and they move out west to California!

Hijinks ensue and everyone has some big laughs.

But this story isn’t from television: it’s from a real person who isn’t happy that their new neighbors are really trashing up the neighborhood and causing a lot of chaos.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

The Clampetts moved in next door. “We live in a quiet middle-class neighborhood with no HOA, and honestly, for 20+ years it’s been great. Friendly neighbors, people minding their business, peaceful evenings in the backyard grilling or gardening.

You don’t know what you got until it’s gone…

Late last year, our longtime neighbors had to move because of health issues, and a young couple bought the house. Their parents live there too. Since then, it has been… an adjustment. Every single day, the mother sits in the backyard chain-smoking and screaming/cursing at their dog from sunrise to sunset. Her voice sounds like she gargles gravel and unfiltered Pall Malls for breakfast. The dog ignores her completely, naturally. Then came the “projects.”

This doesn’t sound good…

Within the last week alone, two completely rusted-out car trailers appeared in the backyard because apparently they’re planning to “fix them up and resell them.” Today an a camper showed up for the same reason. Meanwhile, random car parts are piling up everywhere because the wife keeps backing into things and they replace the damaged parts with junkyard finds. Old hatchback doors, bikes, buckets, debris everywhere. Their yard is starting to look like the loading screen for a rural scrapyard simulator.

It just keeps getting worse!

Today one of their friends drove across our grass side yard and through our driveway to turn around. Absolutely not. And the noise… good lord. They don’t speak to each other. They yell. Even standing three feet apart. Add in loud country music, barking dogs, kids splashing in the pool, and constant backyard commotion, and our peaceful little backyard oasis is basically gone. Ironically, the kids are actually sweet. One little girl came over chatting with me and she was adorable. So I can’t even fully dislike the situation. This is mostly just a rant because I know there are worse neighbor horror stories out there. But watching a quiet, well-kept home slowly transform into Sanford & Son in under six months is testing my spirit a little.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Now let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user has an idea…

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Yikes…this is pretty rough.

And it sounds like these folks aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, so they’re gonna have to learn to deal with it.

Or they could just move away!

Nobody wants to live next door to people like this…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.