Pizza Delivery Driver Left Empty-Handed After Kid Orders to Parentless House

Imagine working as a pizza delivery guy, and when you arrive at the address for the delivery, the person who is supposed to pay you isn’t there. Would you deliver the pizza anyway or return to the restaurant with the order?

In this story, one pizza guy is in this exact situation, and he does not deliver the order. However, his manager is not at all helpful about canceling out the order.

Let’s read all the details.

Screwed Out of Money for the Night One of my coworkers took an order from a little kid (she said he sounded like he was all of 10 years old) and apologized to me in advance because it likely wouldn’t have yielded a tip. I was personally annoyed because any time there’s a prank call, it’s almost always a little kid making a cash order. She said she thought it sounded legit. To make matters worse, the weather was getting bad.

It was in fact a kid who placed the order.

Got there and I was greeted by two people who looked to be in their late teens/early 20’s and the woman told me “Hi, uhm we’re sorry but the little boy who called the order in still hasn’t come back and he’s the one with the money.” I was in the process of getting out the food he had ordered but as soon as they told me that, I put it right back in the hot bag. Told them “Well I’ll wait a few minutes, but the weather is getting bad and I have to be back in a certain amount of time.” They started calling for him and looking and all that, but he never did show up, so after about five minutes, I left. There were no callbacks to the store or anything.

This is a big problem.

End of the night, I double-checked with the closing manager to make sure I wasn’t on the hook for that one and he said it wouldn’t let him remove it. We argued over it but he said he had to take the full amount due, he didn’t have a choice. I told him this would be a big problem the next day and I would be getting my money.

Now, OP is suspicious.

He also said something that really makes me suspicious, he said if he did label it a “bad order” in the system, it wouldn’t give me the miles for it. And I told him that was irrelevant, I attempted to make the delivery and the customer wasn’t available to accept it. I still did the miles and I was still owed the money. I go in again tomorrow and I will make sure the issue is resolved.

It’s not this delivery driver’s fault that he was sent to deliver an order to someone who wasn’t even there and didn’t pay.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who closed his bank account after being told his initial transaction didn’t qualify him for free parking.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person knows there is a workaround.

Another person accuses the manager of not knowing how to do his job.

If it’s possible at Pizza Hut, it has to be possible at Dominos.

Here’s another suggestion.

Or call a lawyer.

It’s not his fault, and he shouldn’t be help responsible.