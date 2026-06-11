Pizza Delivery Driver Refused to Replace Pizzas a Customer Already Ate, but She Followed Him to His Car and Tried to Take Them Back

For some people, delivery jobs come with more than just wrong orders and complaints.

So, what would you do if you were tasked with delivering a few pizzas that were made wrong, but found out that the customer had already eaten most of the food and still expected a full replacement? Would you just give them the pizzas to prevent drama? Or would you refuse to hand them over, no matter what happened?

In the following story, one pizza delivery driver does just that and is assaulted by the customer. Here’s her story.

The time I got assaulted by a customer!!! So I was the only grown-up and delivery driver in a family-owned, very popular pizza joint. I am a little (5’4″) øold lady and a dynamite delivery driver. One day, I came into work at 4:30 pm, and right away, they told me I had to make a delivery to a customer who had picked up pizzas before I got to work. Dangit, what did they mess up now!! The customer called to complain that their pizzas had onions on them. And demanded to know why we would put onions on pizzas for little kids. I don’t know, maybe cuz your drunk *** ordered them?? But teenagers ran the shop at night, so who knows what happened.

When she knocked on the door, a very large man answered.

The cook finishes the two replacement pizzas, which are worth about $40, and I am told to take back the incorrect pizzas. They told the customer not to eat them and return them to us. Ok, I got this, take back bad pizzas, give them good pizzas! It all seems pretty cut-and-dry. I get to the customer’s house, and I put the pizzas on a chair on the porch, because I want to get the bad pizzas back before I give them the new pizzas. This is not my first rodeo. I knock on the door, and a huge man (6’+, about 250 pounds) in a sports jersey answers. I do my spiel and ask for the bad pizzas they were told NOT TO EAT!! He goes down in the basement and brings me the pizza boxes. The boxes feel kind of light for 2 – 16-inch deep-dish pizzas!!

She had to explain why he wasn’t getting the replacements.

I look in both boxes, and there are maybe 4 pieces left in total. THEY ATE 95% OF THE PIZZAS!! Well, I am a little upset about this! Not only do I not get anything for making this delivery, but I also have to explain to the customer they ain’t getting their replacement pizzas. Me: I am so sorry, but you already ate the pizzas! I am not going to give you replacements. (I hand near empty boxes back to the customer) Customer: I want my pizzas, they told me I would get new pizzas! WHY WON’T YOU GIVE ME MY PIZZAS?!?!!!

Suddenly, she realized he was right there.

Me: (picking up pizzas and fast walking to my minivan) YOU ALREADY ATE THE PIZZAS YOU WERE TOLD YOU HAD TO RETURN!! YOU DON’T GET REPLACEMENTS IF YOU HAVE NOTHING TO RETURN!!!! (I am getting angry now, and everyone knows you do not upset the old lady, except this moron) I get to my car, open up the sliding back door, and drop the pizzas in the back. I did not notice that the customer was following me, empty boxes in hand, until I opened the driver’s door and was slammed into said door. This 250-pound ************ slammed into my shoulder, opened the back door, threw his boxes into the car, and tried to grab the pizzas I was not going to give him.

She started screaming at him.

Me: What the **** do you think you’re doing *******!!!??? Customer: I’m getting MY pizzas!!! I push him away from the car, pull out his empty ******* boxes, toss them in his driveway, and literally start screeching at him!! Me: THERE’S YOUR ******* PIZZAS, MORON! YOU ALREADY ATE THEM! GET THE **** AWAY FROM ME!!

She phoned the police as she drove away.

I go to get in the car, and he grabs my door. Me: LET GO OF MY ******* DOOR OR I’M GONNA CALL THE COPS!!! (He backs up enough for me to close the door – I was in turbo ***** mode by now, and he’s lucky he can still have children) Customer: GO AHEAD!!! CALL THE COPS!! So I did, as soon as I drove down the block.

By this point, everyone was upset.

I went back to the shop and told the kids what happened. I called the owner and told him what happened. I was not hurt badly, but was a little sore where he rammed my shoulder. But I was mad like never before. The boss was mad, too, and told me to make sure they were banned FOREVER!!

Later, she went to meet the cops.

I had arranged with the cops to call them when I had time to return to the crime scene with them, which we did around 9:00 pm. I tell them my tale of battery, and we head to the perp’s house. I follow in my car, and the cop tells me to pull up where I can identify my assailant. I do, and I watch as the cops interview him and then cuff him and take him away in the back of their car. He spent the night in jail.

The man was so drunk that he verified everything.

I learned later that this *******, who was quite drunk by the time the cops got there, actually verified my story. He was charged, had to go to court, plead guilty, pay a fine, and complete 40 hours of community service. The moral of the story is: Don’t eat the pizza if you don’t like the pizza!! But the most important thing to remember is: Don’t **** with the pizza lady!!! She ***** back!!!

Wow! It sounds like that guy shouldn’t drink.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what happened.

That’s a harsh statement.

This person had something similar happen.

This guy wants to date her.

Luckily, this person’s customers have been better.

She should be more careful because that’s a good way to get hurt. But good on her for standing up to him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.