Pizza Delivery Driver Says He Was Fired After Being Robbed on the Job and Denied Final Pay

Everyone has a bad day at work sometimes, but few of them are as bad as what the pizza delivery guy in this story experienced.

After an already long day, he got assaulted and robbed, and once he got done dealing with filing the police report, his boss fired him because he got robbed.

On top of that, the boss said that he wasn’t going to get paid for his shift.

Assaulted, robbed, fired and not payed for 12 hr shift Story is I made a delivery right around nighttime.

I would be quite nervous.

House was next to an alley so naturally I pull halfway in alley and street. 3 hood rats were in alley about 2 yards away. I make my delivery and am short 2 dollars due to being hit with a large bill right before this delivery.

How frustrating.

Of course I was not going to get a tip he wanted all his change. I explain I’m short 2 bucks and tell him business is few blocks away can come back with short change. He said it’s all good don’t worry.. I said “thanks for the tip”.. I go finish drop offs and return to place of business.

So much for a tip.

Upon returning this mans lady called, complained and wanted her two bucks back. So, I return pull car halfway in alley and see same 3 hood rats.. I give the dude 2 bucks and upon returning to my car in alley/street I am punched in the right brow and cut due to wearing glasses.

He is in real trouble.

I then realize other 2 have semi surrounded me and one has a knife pulled on me. (Basic assisted opening pocketknife with 4-6 inch blade) they try and run my pockets so I step back and hand them cash (less then $200) they ask for wallet which is empty besides ID and a snowball stand punch card worth a free snowball. I hand it over: they strut off, not even run, as I scurry to my vehicle, get in & drive to my job bleeding from the punch.

Of course they won’t be around.

I return and tell them what happened all shaken up from anger as they call cops me and owners son drive back to the spot where it happened and find no one (big sarcastic surprise) so cops come bring me back to scene of crime do their song and dance were I explain to 6 different cops what happen they shine their flashlights around make me fill out report and bring me back to restaurant. Cops are gone and it’s just me and the mom, pop and older son are now being aggressive towards me.

Why on Earth are they upset?

Lady in my face yelling shaking her fist upset about cash man yelling about how much I owe him and son trying to interpret their English. I’m actually apologizing saying I’ll work it out and try to pay them back through portions of my daily chump change pay. I then get angry after realizing they tore through my vehicle trying to blame the situation on me.

Wait, why would he owe so much?

They scream I owe them 300 dollars which was the total amount of orders half of which was paid for in credit cards then considering my pay for the day id owe them like 140$. They then fire me and tell me that I wont be paid.

So much for being friends, I guess.

I considered these people friends they are foreigners and I’ve done a lot to help then out. I’ve taken older son to football games while on shift, tutored their younger children in reading and spelling, given them rides to the store, rides home.. Even planned to see older son play a football game and they turned on me like animals.

He is entitled to the pay, and doesn’t owe them a thing.

Not sure what my options are guys I live in Baltimore county if that means anything. Sorry for my terrible sentence structure guys and the long story any input would be greatly appreciated.

What a horrible place to work. He is certainly owed the pay that he earned, and he owes the owners nothing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this awful story.

This is good advice.

I agree with this commenter.

Yup, this is a workplace issue.

This commenter recommends talking to an attorney.

What a horrible day, he should sue.