Pregnant Woman Sets Postpartum Boundaries, Then Learns Her Husband Has Other Plans for Paternity Leave

Paternity leave exists for a reason, and taking a weekend road trip eight hours away while your wife is recovering is a clear violation of that.

A pregnant woman had approached the postpartum period with research, preparation, and a set of boundaries that applied equally to both sides of the family.

But she found herself in a disagreement with her husband when he insisted on taking a weekend trip to take his mother sightseeing.

She could hardly believe his poor timing. She offered alternatives, suggested future trips, and explained what those early weeks look like for a recovering mother and a newborn.

He simply belittled her and told her she was being too emotional.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for not wanting my husband to leave me alone with our newborn for an entire weekend to take his mother sightseeing? I am currently pregnant with our first child, a baby girl. My husband and I got married recently. He is originally from another country and moved here for work, which is where we met.

So naturally, she knows her husband has some homesickness.

He hasn’t seen his family in over a year, and I completely understand how much he misses them. The issue started when he said he wanted to pay for his mother to come visit after our daughter is born.

She wasn’t so sure this was the right time.

I wasn’t comfortable having visitors during the first month postpartum. From what I’ve learned and from talking to women who have already given birth, those first weeks can be physically and emotionally difficult.

She knows she’s going to have a lot on her plate, so it will be difficult to make a good first impression.

I’ll be recovering from childbirth, dealing with postpartum bleeding, adjusting to life with a newborn, and hopefully establishing feeding. I’ve never met his mother in person — only spoken to her on the phone. To be fair, I made the same rule for my own family: no visits during the first month unless specifically arranged.

So eventually, the couple came to an agreement.

I suggested that his mother come about a month after the birth and stay as long as she wanted. After some disagreement, he eventually agreed. I also told him I was completely fine with him showing his mother around the country while she was here.

But they still weren’t on the same page.

I only asked that he let me know in advance so that if I needed help, I could arrange for my mother or sister to come over. The conflict escalated when he told me he wanted to spend an entire weekend in a city about 8 hours away by car. For context, I’ve never even visited that city myself despite being born and raised here. I told him I wasn’t comfortable being left alone with a newborn for an entire weekend while he was that far away.

So she tries to come up with other ideas, but he isn’t interested.

I suggested plenty of alternative destinations and activities closer to home. We live in a country with countless cultural and historical attractions, so it’s not like there aren’t other options. He said he really wants to visit that city and believes his mother would enjoy it.

She starts to feel like her husband is losing the plot.

I suggested that she could always come back in the future and we could make it a family trip when our daughter is older, but he didn’t like that idea either. I eventually told him that, in my view, the main purpose of this visit is for his mother to meet her granddaughter.

She’s starting to resent his total lack of focus.

I have no issue with them doing tourist activities, but I don’t think it’s reasonable for him to leave me alone with a newborn for an entire weekend so soon after giving birth. I also told him that paternity leave is meant for helping care for your child and supporting your recovering partner, not for taking vacations. If he feels comfortable leaving us for an entire weekend during those first months, I don’t understand why he would need three months of paternity leave. My husband thinks I’m being overly emotional because of pregnancy hormones and making a bigger issue out of this than necessary. AITA?

Sounds like the husband needs to get his priorities straight.

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What did Reddit think?

Her husband’s behavior says a lot more about him than one might think.

If this couple is going to parent successfully, they really need to get back on the same page.

Now is really the time for this husband to be present.

Just because he’s a father doesn’t mean he gets a free pass.

Men like her husband don’t seem to understand that they share an equal amount of responsibility when it comes to raising a child, even if they didn’t physically birth the child.

Abandoning your wife during such an integral time is clueless at best and completely negligent at worse.

If this new mom doesn’t get on the same page with her husband quick, she’ll be stuck raising two babies.