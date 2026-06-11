Renter Is So Done With Noisy Upstairs Neighbors That She’s Paying Thousands to Break Her Lease Early

Okay, it’s story time…

And I’m telling you this because the story you’re about to read reminded me of it.

I lived in a building in Chicago when I was younger and I had a neighbor who lived below me who had absolutely no regard for other people.

He’d throw late-night parties during the week, blast his terrible techno music at all hours, and was generally just a huge jerk.

Let’s just say that when he moved out, it was a glorious day.

But enough about me!

The person who wrote this story has decided to lose a whole bunch of money because they’d rather move out than deal with their awful neighbors.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here…

Moving out and paying a lease-break fee because of upstairs neighbors. I can’t help myself feeling angry. “I’ve finally decided to move out and pay the lease-break fee. Financially it’s painful, but after more than a month of disrupted sleep, I don’t think I have another choice. The part I’m struggling with is the anger.

This sounds pretty brutal.

The floors in this building are basically paper thin. My upstairs neighbors generate hours of impact noise almost every day: heavy footsteps, thumping, dropping things, dragging things around, dog toys hitting the floor, etc. It often goes late into the night. There were nights where I was awake until 3-4 AM and then woken up again a few hours later. I reported it multiple times. I talked to them politely. I left a note. I contacted security. I documented everything.

Living by folks like this is NO FUN.

What really gets to me is that when I finally lost my patience one night and bounced a basketball against my ceiling once, they immediately responded with even heavier thumping. So apparently they are fully capable of noticing noise coming from below and finding it annoying. Somehow the same consideration never applied in the other direction. That’s the part I can’t get over. I know apartment living comes with noise. I don’t complain about normal footsteps, occasional dog barking, people opening drawers, or everyday living sounds.

Some people have no consideration for others…

What I can’t understand is how someone can repeatedly create hours of impact noise, keep doing it after being informed it’s affecting another person, and then act as if nothing is wrong. Now I’m the one paying thousands of dollars to leave. I know moving out is probably the right decision for my sanity, but right now I mostly feel angry that I’m the one bearing the cost of someone else’s behavior. Has anyone else gone through something similar? How did you get your mind out of this?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual has been there.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Ugh, this story brought back some bad memories.

It’s pretty unbelievable that some people can be so clueless.

But you know what they say about common sense…it’s not too common!

They’re in a tough position…but they’ve had enough.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.