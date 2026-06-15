Roommate Borrows Bike for a Week, Then Acts Like It Belongs to Her for Months

There’s borrowing something…and then there’s slowly annexing it like a tiny one-person nation.

This Dutch cyclist thought she was doing her roommate a favor when she agreed to let her try out her higher-quality bike for a week. The idea was simple: test the more comfortable bike, see if it helped with her back issues, and maybe use the experience to decide whether to upgrade her own. At least, that was OP’s understanding.

The problem is that the one-week trial somehow turned into several months. Instead of returning the bike and shopping for her own, the roommate continued using it regularly and even started making comments suggesting the bikes felt like they “belonged” to the opposite person. To OP, it increasingly feels less like borrowing and more like a very slow-motion attempt at claiming ownership.

Now she’s stuck between wanting her bike back and feeling guilty because her roommate has helped her in the past, has limited money, and struggles with certain disabilities.

WIBTAH if I not let my roommate have my bike? So for context we’re both Dutch and biking culture here is big so everyone has their own bike for travel. My bike is a good quality second hand one I bought at a bike shop. My roommate has a bike she got from her brother that he outgrew so she ended up getting it as a hand-me-down. One day my roommate came up with the idea of each of us trying eachother’s bikes out to see how it would be like. I never fully agreed but since my bike was a dutch style bike and hers a regular athletic bike, and she had issues with her lower back I thought I would do her a favour and let her try mine out so she could decide to get a better one. So I agreed to lend it for a week.

Well, that probably didn’t go well, did it?

One week later, I went to grab my bike to go to the train station and I see that my roomie had already taken it to go to work. I didnt think much of it and thought that maybe I should give her more time so she can look for a new bike. But its been a few months now and I dont really see an effort coming from her to look for a new bike. And I feel like she’s planned this from the start, considering that she act like she owns my bike now, and that it was “as if the other’s bike was meant to be for oneself” and that she said her bike was 2 years old (eventhough it belonged to her brother first??).

How selfish.

I feel like she’s trying to manipulate me into swapping the bikes so she can get rid of hers and have a newer one, but at the same time I feel like she does deserve a newer bike since she’s done so much for me and she feels like an aunt to me in a way. She also has an intellectual disability and doesnt have a lot of money either (not that I myself do either but I’m financially better off than her). I’m conflicted and I don’t know what to so. So, WIBTAH?

Reddit overwhelmingly leaned NTA, with many commenters pointing out that generosity does not create a permanent transfer of ownership. A lot of people felt OP’s biggest mistake was allowing the arrangement to continue for months without a clear conversation, which may have created confusion about expectations.

That said, commenters were quick to note that none of the roommate’s circumstances—whether financial struggles, back pain, or past kindness—entitle her to keep someone else’s property indefinitely. Several people also found the roommate’s comments about the bikes being “meant” for the opposite owners a little suspicious, especially since she never seemed to be actively looking for a replacement.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

The general consensus was that OP doesn’t need to justify wanting her own bike back. She loaned it out, she didn’t donate it. Most people advised having a direct but kind conversation before resentment turns into a much bigger problem.

This person says confrontation isn’t fun, but definitely necessary here.

This person has a perfectly nice way to confront her.

And this person has a smart comparison…

A one-week bike trial should not come with adverse possession rights.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.