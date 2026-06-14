Roommates Moved Out and Left Their Terrace Trashed — Now Their Landlord Is Furious

Imagine sharing an apartment with a roommate while you’re going to college. If you both decided to move out, what would you do if the landlord started showing the apartment to potential tenants and got mad at you for not keeping it perfectly clean?

Honestly, I’ve lived in multiple apartments, and I’ve never had a landlord show the apartment to potential tenants while i was still living there. When i looked at apartments, I never saw an apartment that someone was living in either. It was always either empty, or I just saw photos of it. I’d hate to have strangers walk through my space while I was packing moving boxes!

In this story, two roommates are in this situation, and the landlord gets really upset when he sees the messy terrace. The biggest problem is that he yells at the wrong roommate about it! Now, the other roommate, the one who is responsible for the mess, feels really bad.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for my landlord cussing my flatmate over my mess So basically me and this girl have been living together for almost a year now. We live in a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. We’re both 1st year medical students. We were friends in the beginning but kind of drifted.

Here’s how they deal with cleaning and expenses.

She’s always given me a hard time around the house. I would always clean and take out the trash in the beginning and halfway through I gave up and lowk just cleaned my stuff (my dishes my bed etc) and occasionally woukd clean our shared living space. I bought the dish soap, sponges and trash bins and didn’t ask her to pay back. I’ve asked her to buy it tgthr like I buy it one time she does the next when it runs out but everytime it ran out she never replaced it so I lowk just did it esp since it wasn’t that expensive.

They want to move out.

We both reached an agreement to move out. Since then our landlord sometimes brings ppl over to show the house to (viewings basically). We usually try to keep the house not messy while this happens but I have a very big terrace space that kind of accumulates dust and plants since its outdoors and rains often.

The landlord got really upset.

First time a viewing happened the landlord didn’t say anyth abt it’s state (I was there). However yesterday he bought new ppl over and when they didn’t like the place he started cussing our my roommate abt how dirty the terrace is. I do admit that while the inside of my room was tody the outside wasn’t, however this is also during exam season and i genuinely forgot to tidy it up not that i did it on purpose.

He feels really bad for his roommate.

He basically cussed her out so hard and lowk verbally assaulted her (I wasn’t there and he was blaming her for MY mess). I lowk feel like the worst person on earth. I apologised profusely to my roommate and don’t know what to do anymore like obv she said it’s fine but I just still feel so guilty esp since now I feel like I’ve misjudged her all year.

The landlord sounds awful!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Did the landlord give them notice?

One renter weighs in.

I don’t think they’re leaving it messy to prove a point.

Here’s another suggestion.

The landlord is misdirecting his anger. He’s angry that the potential renters didn’t want to rent the apartment. I highly doubt that the messy terrace was the only reason. There might’ve been multiple reasons they didn’t like the apartment. Even if they blamed the messy terrace, they were probably just using that as an excuse. It simply may not have been what they were looking for.

The landlord shouldn’t have yelled at the tenant. It doesn’t matter if the tenant was responsible for the mess or not. If the landlord wants potential tenants to see a spotless apartment, then he needs to wait until they move out to show the apartment to anyone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.