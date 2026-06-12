‘Send a Courier’: Employee Won’t Lift a Finger to Return Equipment to an Employer Who Made Her Life Difficult

Imagine working for an employer who strings you along and makes false promises just to ultimately not hire you full time in the end. When it was time to return the employer’s equipment, would you drop it off at the office or let them come and get it?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation and refuses to go out of her way (even though it’s not far at all) to go to the office.

Let’s read all about it.

(Former) Employers messed me around, I cost them money Extremely petty and probably didn’t really cost them that much in the long run, but I felt satisfied doing it so 🤷‍♀️ I worked for a government organisation that spent the better part of last year messing us around about contracts (it’s cancelled – no wait we legally can’t do that – have an extra three months – wait no we REALLY need you guys and it’s the week before your contracts are up but could you maybe stay an extra three months and apply for permanent roles? Haha jk you don’t meet the criteria for the permanent position!) So yeah, I was mad and totally done with them.

This is petty but justified.

Well it was a WFH position and they provided a bunch of equipment, which of course had to be return. I literally live a five minute walk from the office…but I made them pay for a courier, AND pay to send me the labels. The first time round, the courier came before the labels did, so they had to rebook and send new labels…which happened over Christmas and coincided with a bunch of strikes so I never got those labels.

It was a small but satisfying win.

Third time was the charm, and I found out it cost them £50 for the courier to take it basically round the corner 😂 Ultimately it achieved nothing, but I got some satisfaction from messing them around like they did with me!

That’s funny! It really didn’t cost the company very much, but why go out of your way to return equipment to a company that sounds so annoying?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Another person shares a similarly petty story.

This is probably true.

Another person liked the revenge.

Here’s more praise for her pettiness.

I’m sure that felt very satisfying!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.