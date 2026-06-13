Sewer Company Sends Landlord Bill Claiming Nonpayment, but Former Tenants Say They Already Paid Twice

Have you ever had an experience where you paid a bill and have proof that you paid the bill but the company still keeps sending you bills for the exact same thing claiming that you didn’t pay the bill?

In this story, one couple is in this situation. The bill is their sewer bill which they paid and have proof that they paid. The problem is that after they moved out of their rental house, the sewer company started sending notices to the landlord that they didn’t pay the bill even though they had. The landlord is frustrated and doesn’t seem to believe them, and they’re really sick of dealing with this.

Keep reading for all the details.

WIBTAH if I blocked my previous landlord? Almost 4 months ago, my spouse and I moved out of a house we rented the last year from Landlord. We moved for many reasons, some of which are 100% grounds to file a lawsuit. Some examples: There was excessive mold, which I am highly allergic to and had ongoing medical issues because of, and her solution was to have the handyman spray our basement with mold.

But that’s far from the only problem.

The previous tenant harassed us and tried to break in multiple times, and Landlord didn’t care about our safety, just stated we shouldn’t be calling the police about it. She illegally charged us rent for 5 months, because she did not get an occupancy permit prior to our move in, and due to this, our housing was threatened several times. There’s a lot more, but those are the biggest issues by far.

This would be so frustrating!

After moving out, Landlord received a bill stating that we hadn’t paid our sewer bill, when our banking statements show we had. We made a partial payment to cover the final month we were there, therefore paying a second time. The sewer company cannot find record of this, and continues to send her bills. She, in turn, continues to harass us to pay it pay it pay it, even though I have explained that we have. She now wants our bank statements (which she will not be getting, but have been sent to the sewer company) and expects us to pay again.

OP wants to block her former landlord.

I have informed her we will send the confirmation again, but will not be paying a third time, and that she needs to work with the company to figure this out, as it is no longer our issue. Her new tenant has paid the last two months either, and so the cost has piled up. Again, not my problem. After I send the confirmation again, wibtah if I just blocked her so I didn’t hear from her again?? She doesn’t seem to be understanding that we’ve done all we can from our end, and this is not something we can correct.

How frustrating! This really seems to be a problem on the sewer company’s side. The bill has been paid and was paid again. They need to get their records straight.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a vote to block her.

Another person says to block her.

I’m kind of surprised there weren’t more comments, possibly with similar experiences, but the takeaway is clear. It’s no problem to block the former landlord. While the bills are annoying, it’s really not their problem anymore. They paid the bill. The sewer company is clearly experiencing some sort of clerical error, but it’s not the former tenants’ responsibility to figure out the problem.

It does sound frustrating for the landlord as well. She’s caught between the sewer company and the tenants. I’m sure she wants the problem to go away too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.