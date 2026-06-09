She Did Everything to Help This Guest With a Strange Request, but the Solution Was Much Simpler Than Expected

Working a front desk anywhere, but primarily a hotel, can attract all sorts of strangers and weirdos. And the requests they bring in the middle of the night are usually nothing short of bizarre.

How would you handle an eccentric woman with an odd request in the middle of your night audit? One guy recently shared a goofy example of this with Reddit. Here’s what he said.

“Where can I get a bottle of PLAIN water?”

We just might be living in a simulation after all; at least I momentarily began to believe so as this interaction unfolded.

This was the question a lady asked me during the consistent shenanigans of today.

If I didn’t know any better, I’d say something must be in the water.

Most reasonable people would assume this.

She followed up with an immediate rejection of what was on offer in our Marketplace, listing the different ingredients of each brand and how she wants “nothing to do with them.”

I then explained to her that what we sell is simply according to corporate policy; therefore, it’s all we can offer.

Consequently, she pursed her lips and snarkily reemphasized her request: “So is there somewhere nearby that has something that’s just plain old water? Back at home, I drink distilled.”

Does she want a trophy or something?

DING – DING – DING!

We have a winner!

She wanted distilled water.

That was not the normal way to ask that question.

This whole back-and-forth was for that.

I pointed her to the convenience store across the street, and she was finally a little more peppy as she went her merry way.

Later in the shift, we got a woman who refused to accept any room with a “6” in it. Like, at all.

So, about that simulation theory…

Whatever this guy is getting paid, it’s not enough.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s see how the Reddit comments chimed in on this one.

The comments were pretty baffled by the whole interaction.



Others shared what they would have done in the situation.



Some people jumped at the chance to share their own stories.



Another could relate all too well.



And someone else dropped some knowledge.



They can never deny guests, even the most ridiculous requests!