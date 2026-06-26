She Had Doubts About Joining Her Sister’s Bridal Party — She Had No Idea How Right She Was to Have Them

Wedding parties can test the bonds of even the most close-knit family members. While planning a wedding is an undeniably stressful task, it is a common complaint that this stress often results in a lack of respect for the other guests at the event, and more importantly, their financial situations.

What would you do if your sibling sprung a wild destination wedding on you last minute? One woman recently shared an insane story about this with Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITAH for backing out of my sisters wedding?

My older sister and I (26F) have been on rocky terms for the past few years but when she asked me to be a bridesmaid at her wedding I immediately agreed.

It was initially scheduled in the month of August in our hometown.

I no longer live in the same state as my family as I’m a college student.

Sounds like her agreeing was a true good-faith gesture.

The costs associated with it would’ve been pretty low as it would’ve been held in a local church and I could’ve stayed at my mother’s house for the duration of my visit.

All the sudden, my sister let me know that she and her fiancé pushed the wedding back to November (in the middle of my semester) and changed it to a destination wedding at a resort in Mexico.

What would’ve initially cost me a plane ticket and a bridesmaids dress turned into thousands of dollars to attend.

That is an ENTIRELY different set of circumstances to agree to.

I expressed concern about the timing and the cost, to which she responded that I could borrow money from family to attend and “Why didn’t I have enough money saved to be able to go?”.

When I refused to give her an immediate yes to attending, she told me that if I didn’t honor my commitment to be her bridesmaid and go to Mexico for the wedding, she’d never speak to me again.

I said essentially, fine have it your way, blocked her and haven’t spoken to her sense.

Well, that takes care of that.

It’s been a long time since then and the wedding has since been called off anyway.

She and I are still not talking (from my end), she sent me a letter a while ago and I have yet to open it.

AITA for refusing and for ignoring her letter?

She is entitled to take all the time she needs in this case.

I eventually may want to work on my relationship with her but I sense that this will be a huge issue and I don’t plan on apologizing since her demands were, in my eyes, unreasonable.

Our family was very understanding of my position and for the most part they haven’t pressured me to change my stance.

At least her family is supportive here, most would have likely tried to intervene by now.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to say about this one.

The comments were absolutely baffled by the audacity in this story.



Some felt the journey wasn’t complete.



Others put the whole thing into perspective.



One person encouraged her to let it all go.



And another tried, but failed, to see both sides.



Bridezilla doesn’t even begin to cover it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.