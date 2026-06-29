She Has a Shot at a United Nations Internship — All She Needs Is One Response From Her Supervisor and He Won’t Reply

Imagine applying for a position where you’re required to have your previous supervisor listed as a reference. What would you do if you reached out to your supervisor via a texting app, but they refused to respond? You know that they saw the message, but days have passed, and she has yet to reply.

Do you keep waiting, reach out again, or go to another supervisor for help?

In this story, one young woman is in that exact situation, and she’s not sure exactly what to do. She’s considering all of the above.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA regarding my previous supervisor? I (21f) have worked as an English teacher at a well-establish institute. I was working part-time and ended up resigning after a year. Given I was the youngest employee and pretty inexperienced I was assigned a mentor who was among the supervisors of the branch as well.

She really needs the supervisor to get back to her!

Given I’m about to graduate in a month, I’m applying for a United Nations internship position and the name and contact info of the supervisor is required in the relevant forms as a reference. I’ve reached out to her in WhatsApp ( it was our main work-related communication way), I’ve sent a formal-type letter with the form and details, asking if mentioning her in the form is ok? She has seen the messages ( two blue ticks) but hasn’t replied in two days.

She’s not sure what to do.

Our relation was always respectful and positive, I would always ask her about the material, opinions on teaching- plan. I don’t know if it’s a passive-aggressive manner? Should I reach out again in a message? If so what to say? Should I ask other supervisors who weren’t as familiar with me? I’ve been checking WhatsApp like crazy and she has been online plenty of times. Will I be a jerk if I send her a follow-up notice message or call the workplace itself?

That’s a frustrating situation!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who volunteered to help promote a church event for free, then was surprised to find she had to still pay admission to get in.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

She probably forgot.

This person doesn’t see a problem.

Another person tells her not to worry about getting permission.

It can be nice to ask someone if they’re okay being a reference for you before putting their contact information down on a form, but in this case, it’s not the end of the world if the supervisor doesn’t respond. She technically doesn’t need her permission to put her down as a reference. And, if the supervisor ever came back and complained about being a reference, she has proof that she asked first.

Most likely, her supervisor probably forgot to respond.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose HR department advised her to quit if she was that unhappy, so she did and found herself in a role reversal years later.