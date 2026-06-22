She Has a Simple Question About Gluten-Free Food for the Wedding — but Worries Asking Will Make Her Seem High-Maintenance

Who knew that dietary restrictions could potentially end a friendship…?

Well, you heard it here first, folks!

Actually, maybe it’s not that crazy, because people seem to end relationships for all kinds of wacky reasons!

In today’s story, a woman explained why she’s feeling some tension about her diet and how it could potentially affect her friendship with her pal who’s about to get married.

Check out what’s going on!

WIBTA to ask for dietary accommodations at my friend’s wedding? “I have two very severe dietary restrictions (Gluten and Tree Nuts, Gluten is severe intolerance/possible celiacs and Tree Nuts are an allergy that could be the end of me). My husband is also celiac (confirmed). I am in a wedding for my friend from childhood as a bridesmaid. We have been friends for nearly 20 years. I have had these food intolerances for about 10 years. I’m not the maid of honor, but I have planned the whole bachelorette and provided a lot of support for planning her wedding. She asked me to be a bridesmaid in her wedding the day before my wedding, and demanded I accommodate her allergy to mangos at my wedding, despite multiple assurances, we had nothing planned with mangoes.

This was getting complicated…

Since asking me to be a bridesmaid, I have been to a number of events hosted by her or her family (birthdays, bridal shower, etc.). At these events, they pre-order food and my husband and I cannot eat anything provided (not even the salad!). I have left multiple events hungry recently, despite bringing up in a polite way my dietary restrictions for these events. For her rehearsal, I have learned that they have pre-ordered BBQ, which is impossible to verify safety on and is almost always unsafe anyways (flour in the sauce to thicken it, the sides have flour, lots of cross contamination). For getting ready, I have asked what her plan is for food, and she has said bagels, with no other plans. For the reception, I asked what the gluten free options were, and she said “there are some gluten free appetizers and I may get charcuterie added on”.

She doesn’t like the direction this whole thing is headed in…

To me, this feels like there will be no events where I can eat, despite all of the work, and money, I am putting in to make her wedding special. I do acknowledge accommodating dietary restrictions is annoying, I don’t like that this is something I have to deal with. But gluten free can be pretty easy to accommodate, its just protein and vegetables. And I’ll eat anything, as long as I am not allergic to it. Additionally, her Maid of Honor is allergic to peaches and she made sure that the sangria at the event will not have peaches in it. So she is capable of accommodation, but seems distinctly uninterested in accommodating me and my husband.

Maybe she should just bail…?

At this point, I have so much food anxiety about her wedding, I want to ask her point blank “what are we doing to make sure I can eat at your wedding events?”, but I am worried I will be a jerk. Would I be wrong if I asked what the food options are? And perhaps push to have her accommodate me if there is no plan to have gluten free food?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual said she’s NTA.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user offered some advice.

Maybe she’s making too big a deal out of this situation?

Or maybe she ins’t…

I agree with one of the readers who said she should bring her own food to the wedding.

Not being able to eat ANYTHING at an event can be pretty annoying…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.