She Hated His Work Van — So He Says She Slashed All Four Tires and Smashed the Windshield

When you live in a crowded neighborhood, parking can quickly become a problem.

What would you do if you had to park your van in a public spot in front of your neighbor’s house, and she really hated it because she could see it from her window?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and even though he tried to park in other areas when he could, the neighbor still got upset and vandalized his van. Now he is trying to think about what he should do in this situation.

Personally, I can’t believe that he hasn’t already called the police. What she did was very illegal, and at a minimum, she should have to pay for the damages. Check out the full story below and see what you think about it.

Petty next door neighbours I’ve nothing else better to do with myself other than post this.

Ok, let’s see what is going on.

I live in a housing estate in Ireland and no it’s not Dublin, it’s further away. I own a Mercedes sprinter box body van (Luton van) it’s a great machine to have at 21 and I’m self employed so she does pay for me living. Anyway I still live with my mother and my older sister we are all a working household, which means we all own vehicles etc.

That seems like a good parking setup.

Anyway, there is a green area all the houses are in a oval and the grass in the middle it’s sizeable enough and in the middle there is shared parking. My mother parks her car on the drive as it’s electric and my sister, and I park there when my mother is on nights.

Well, she doesn’t have to like his van.

The shared parking is right outside my neighbours window where I’ve parked my other vehicles the last few years that I’ve had no issue. Anyway after about 4 months she came out complaining about looking out at my ugly dump of a van.

She can park in the spot too, if it is public parking.

And yea it set things off I guess as it’s right outside their window. I’ve tried to comprise mind you, I’d only maybe be parked there 8 hours in a whole week. She is not having it. They park their car out there now even though they fit 2 cars on their driveway. They came over the other night when I had my mates over and we parked cars on the road which isn’t a issue as cars can drive by as it’s wide enough for 2 trucks to drive past each other.

Neither of them has the right to say who can park in that spot.

She was saying it was dangerous for kids outside playing and it was 8pm no kids out etc. and I said to her, “Well so, this neighbour parks here and this one parks there, I’m not going to interfere with where they park as it’s what we have done for the last 10 years without an issue suddenly you have an issue with shared parking and you decided to take up more spaces!” And after that she was just winging she has 3 kids in her 40’s and she was crying about it. Literally crying so I just went inside my house mind you my van was in my driveway.

He is making an attempt to park in other places when he can.

Now at the weekends I’m able to park away a bit further in parking for a crèche in my estate, which is fine, but can’t park there on weekdays as sometimes I’m not out the door till 10 or 11am or even later depending what I’m at that day. So I leave my van in the 6 shared spaces.

Wow, this really escalated. He needs to call the police.

It gets worse I come out one morning my tyres slashed on my van all 4 and a cracked windshield. I have video evidence of my neighbour doing this as I have a camera on my house recording the events.

No matter what her issues are, she can’t just destroy his property.

Her issue was with my van she couldn’t get into her car as where it was parked she has the end parking which has just a curb and a lawn beside it meaning easy access in and out of the car. So, I didn’t think this was legitimate enough. But I apologised anyway and got on with it.

The neighbor is definitely being petty.

Just tonight I came in and my space was there as my other neighbours are so sound that they left me and my sister a space this evening and even they had their car on the road, and I just really appreciated that. So much hence why we all get along while my next door neighbour is hogging that one space and zero car on their driveway to attempt to preserve their view, which I understand at the same time as well but being a horrible neighbour in doing so.

What should he do? He should call the cops on the neighbor immediately.

What do you think? Am I being petty or not? What should I do? Any advice be greatly appreciated. I’m going to have my car back in the estate soon as my girlfriend will be learning to drive soon so she will do that in my car. And not a big van.

I can’t believe he hasn’t done this already, but he needs to get the police involved. Slashing his tires and breaking his windshield is going to cost him a lot of money.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s take a look at what the top commenters have to say about this awful neighbor.

I agree with this commenter.

He would have said if he had called the cops.

This part just doesn’t make sense.

Send them the bill directly.

He needs to call the cops immediately.

He should have called the cops the moment he noticed that she slashed his tires and broke his windshield. If he isn’t willing to do that, then nothing is ever going to change.

I can’t imagine putting up with this type of thing, especially since he has proof that she did it. Her not liking where he parks is understandable, but her vandalism cannot be tolerated.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.