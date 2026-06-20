She Moved In With Her Boyfriend—Only for His Horrible Housemate to Launch a War to Get Her Evicted

Life is hard. It’s harder when you’re surrounded by mean people!

This woman shares how got bullied at her boyfriend’s apartment by his roommate.

Check out the full story.

AITAH for moving into my boyfriends spare room and upsetting his brothers Girlfriend? I’m sorry this is so long, and I’d like to please ask everyone to be kind, I have Autism and I do struggle with complex emotional situations like this. (Throwaway because I’ll probably start WW3 if she sees this…)

This is where it gets tricky…

I (19F) recently moved into my boyfriend’s (22M) spare room. He lives with his brother “Aidan” and their friend “Brody.” For context, I left my previous rental because my housemate became increasingly aggressive, was smoking weed inside despite me asking him not to etc. It escalated to the point where I felt unsafe and was staying at my boyfriend’s place most nights anyway because my mental health was really suffering. “Aidan” has a girlfriend, “Mia.” Mia and my boyfriend (I’ll call him “James”) have never really gotten along.

UH OH…

She’s had blow-up arguments with him before over things like him cooking downstairs in his own house and waking her up while she was staying there as a guest. I’ve mostly stayed out of it. When James and I discussed me moving into the spare room, Mia pushed back for various reasons. I was told she planned to move into that room in about two months (by then they would have had an empty room for 4ish months) Eventually, James had a long conversation with Aidan, Mia, and their mum. He explained my situation and the urgency of needing somewhere stable to live. After that, Mia said she had reconsidered and decided to stay in her current lease and find other housemates instead of moving in.

Things got worse!

So I moved into the spare room. Give or take a month later, it was Aidan’s birthday. Everyone went out to dinner but I was working. I work in healthcare, and that day had been especially taxing, including a patient death and a funeral. I finished at 10pm and was invited to meet them at a bar in the city. In hindsight, I probably should’ve just gone home, but I felt low and wanted to see James. I arrived straight from work in scrubs. Only two people really acknowledged me, and only one actually spoke to me. I received several dirty looks from Mia and felt uncomfortable enough that I left shortly after.

That’s INSANE!

The next day, James was invited to the beach with Aidan, Brody, and Mia. When he mentioned I wouldn’t be able to come, someone said, “Oh yeah, that’s the point. Mia obviously doesn’t like OP.” I was in the room when that was said, and naturally felt very hurt and excluded hearing this. I was really upset and cried to James about how I felt. He went and asked his mum for advice. She spoke to Mia and Aidan, and I had HOPED things might settle. Unfortunately, that night Mia sent James a long message saying I’ve “overstayed my welcome” and that I need to apologize to her for taking “her” room, among other things but completely dismissing how I felt and denying that she had excluded me, saying that she had even been the bigger person to invite me to Aidan’s birthday dinner.

She’s being so unreasonable!

James has been trying to keep things peaceful, but Mia doesn’t seem willing to acknowledge her part in anything. I have drafted an apology to smooth things over for the sake of James and his family, but she says she needs space for the next month and doesn’t want to talk to me until then. Is there anything I can do here? AITAH for moving into the spare room and causing tension? Should I be apologizing for this?

GEEZ! That sounds heartbreaking!

Why wouldn’t Mia just mind her own business?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Let’s find out how people on Reddit responded to this one.

That’s right! This person knows there’s nothing to apologize for.

This user knows Mia needs to stay out of this.

This user knows how such issues can get tackled.

This user knows Mia needs to back off!

This user knows James shouldn’t be going out with Mia.

Somebody here is in a tight spot!

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