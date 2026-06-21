She Pointed Out a 50-Cent Pricing Error at the Grocery Store — the Cashier Called Her Cheap in Korean, Not Knowing She Understood Every Word

Everyone gets frustrated at work from time to time.

However, most people know better than to complain about customers right in front of them.

This shopper had been visiting the same grocery store for nearly a year and thought nothing of hearing one cashier occasionally mumble complaints in Korean while ringing people up.

The cashier apparently assumed nobody around her could understand what she was saying.

Then one day, a simple pricing error caused the cashier to start doing it this woman. But the problem is she understood what was being said and is now considering reporting it to the manager.

Read on to see what happened.

AITA if I report the grocery cashier for always shit-talking at customers in another language? I’m Korean, and fully bilingual in English and Korean. I look Japanese and I live in an area known for Japanese population. I have been going to a neighborhood Korean grocery store every week for almost a year. I am certain all the employees think I’m Japanese because they always speak English to me and never in Korean, which they will do if they assume the customer is Korean. One particular female Korean cashier always ****-talks at customers by mumbling in Korean while checking out. But I let it pass thinking her job must be stressful and tedious. Nothing highly offensive but just complaining about customers being demanding or making her life hard.

It all happened a few days ago.

Couple days ago whilst checking out, natto was on sale for $.99 each but it was registered as $1.49 each. I told her the price is wrong on the register, and so she had to cancel the whole transaction, fix the price, and re-run all the items. Unsurprisingly she then mumbled “Why are you ******* with me for 50 cents? Why not go back to Japan if you care so much about saving 50 cents. Always lurking around the store for sale items as if you’re broke.” I stared at her dead-straight as she said it right in front of me, but she just avoided eye contact and checked out.

Now, she’s not sure if to report the girl or not.

She does her job and seems friendly with others when she talks in Korean, but I’m now very much bothered to face her again. And the grocery store only has two registers and almost always I’ll run into her or check out with her. I just want to tell the manager to make her stop ****-talking in Korean but I don’t want her to be in the risk of getting fired. I’m pretty sure all the employees are going to freak out that I’ve been Korean the whole time, especially her. AITA?

Yikes! It would’ve been funny to call her out though.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit think she should report it.

This would make her think.

According to this comment, the behavior is just bad.

Yet another reader who doesn’t think she should talk like that in any language.

She should try this.

It’s easy to understand why she wants to speak to the manager.

After all, nobody enjoys getting insulted while standing at the checkout counter, especially over something as simple as correcting a pricing error.

At the same time, there may be a simpler way to handle it first. The next time she sees the cashier, she could casually speak Korean and let the cat out of the bag. That alone might be enough to make the woman realize that not everyone around her is oblivious to what she’s saying.

If the comments continue after that, then reporting the behavior to management would be completely justified. At that point, the cashier would know better and would be choosing to keep doing it anyway.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.