She Reported Her Neighbor’s Illegally Parked Police Truck — His Response Was Unsettling

One of the first things that many people look for when choosing a new home is the parking situation. Does it have a driveway? Enough space for two cars? Is there somewhere to charge an electric car? Otherwise, is there ample street parking – for your own home, and for neighbours?

If there is no ideal parking location, every day can feel like a nightmare. Because sure if you view the house in the middle of the day on a weekday, there might not be so many cars around. But when you return home on a Friday night only to find out that all the neighbours are already parked up, and consequently you have to park ten minutes away from your house and walk back in the pouring rain? Yeah, that sucks.

And one of the worst things is how parking can be obstructive if there are no suitable parking locations nearby. Thankfully for the woman in this story, there are plenty of places to park in her neighbourhood, to the point that obstruction should never really be an issue. However, thanks to an entitled neighbour, there is frequently a sidewalk obstruction – and finally, she’s had enough.

Read on to find out why there is such an issue here.

Neighbours parking over sidewalk I have a neighbour who works for the local (international) airport police. This doesn’t bother me with the exception that he parks his police-issued truck in a way that obstructs the public sidewalk. It frustrates me because it violates our county code and he’s a government employee. I’ve not said anything, but started documenting it by taking photos. It’s only punishable by fines, but I guess it’s the principle?

But recently, this led to a confrontation.

Today, I decided to get a closer photo of his airport parking tag because I don’t have the ability to photograph the plate without walking onto their property. As I was walking away, he came out and yelled down the street at me, “Hey. Can I help you?” I said “No, just looking at your truck.” I turned to walk away but he then kept talking, saying essentially like come talk to me if you have a problem.

Read on to find out how the disgruntled neighbour felt about this.

I don’t want to confront him myself because I think it will be pointless, but I also think reporting it to the local police would also be pointless. We have a community Facebook I could post in but that seems equally futile. My husband is annoyed by it, but called me out for not confronting the guy when the opportunity presented itself. Do I just ignore it or do I call the non-emergency line to report it? Do I post on Facebook like a Karen?

This guy might think that he’s entitled to do as he pleases, but he’s actually causing an obstruction.

Moms with pushchairs? Folk in wheelchairs? Nope, they just have to go on the road because this guy wants to park his truck wherever he likes.

It’s no wonder she was getting annoyed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Let’s see how folk on Reddit reacted to this.

This person agreed that the guy had some kind of superiority complex.

While others thought that she should take the matter further.

Meanwhile, this Redditor had the perfect plan.

The fact that he’s parking his truck in such a way that it is causing a frequent obstruction simply isn’t okay. It would be bad enough with a personal vehicle, but a work truck? Yeah, that’s even worse. Sure it has all the branding of the airport police on, but that doesn’t give him the right to park it wherever he wants. Because a sidewalk is a shared space that everyone should have access to, and you don’t have the right to occupy that space just because you’re an airport cop.

Moreover, his aggression when seeing a neighbour take a photo of the truck? This dude knows he’s doing something wrong, knows that his neighbours have a problem with his parking, and now he wants to scare them out of reporting him. Sure, putting the parking on the local Facebook group does feel like kind of a Karen act, but if this woman is bothered by it, plenty more will be too. And in their numbers, perhaps the group of neighbours can make a change. Because he shouldn’t be getting away with this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.