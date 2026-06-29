“She Ruined My Score”: Devastated Front Desk Worker Left Reeling After a Guest Weaponizes Yelp Despite Getting Flawless VIP Treatment

Some customers can be too unreasonable and impossible to satisfy.

This hotel employee always tries to provide friendly and attentive customer service. During one guest’s stay, she went out of her way to offer solutions and make the guest feel comfortable. Despite her efforts, the situation took an unexpected turn that left her feeling confused and discouraged.

Working in customer service often means doing your best, even when not every guest appreciates it. This is one of those stories that shows how a single unhappy customer can outweigh all your hard work and effort. Read the full story below.

Doesn’t matter how hard you try.. Some guests just can’t be pleased. I got a public bad review, one that everyone who searches the hotel will see. The thing is, I tried to go above and beyond for this lady. She stayed with us for four days. She called the desk, asking if she needed to buy pots and pans for her room. I told her, in a joking manner, that sometimes the pans walk away. But it doesn’t matter, and I would make sure she had what she needed when she got back to the hotel.

This woman tried to offer everything the guest needed.

When she got back, she came down and told me she realized the dishwasher was not an oven. We laughed it off, and I tried to ease her embarrassment by telling her many people think that. She was disappointed that she didn’t have an oven. I apologized. I said I would be more than happy to move her to a room that has an oven the next day because we were fully booked in that room type for the day.

She also told her to reach out whenever there’s anything they could help her with.

She declined and said she would work with what she had. I told her please don’t hesitate to reach out if she changed her mind and we would be more than happy to help her. She came down asking where my other coworker was over the next two days and I told her that he was not here. bBt I did ask her if there was something I could help her with, and she said no, she’ll just wait till she sees him. And that she’d go do whatever she was gonna do.

The guest started ignoring her.

Saturday, she came down while my coworker and I were both at the desk. We greeted her, but she ignored me. She asked about where the closest Targét was, and I told her I would find it, and she ignored me again. She complained about thumping above her room, which we both apologized for. We told her to please call the front desk when it starts so we can address it on the spot.

The guest also told them she would leave them a bad review.

Then she told my coworker, with me standing right there, that she was going to leave a review and put him and another coworker’s name in it. But she was staring at me while she was saying it. I’m not sure what her intentions were by doing that. Because she said it two more times before she left the desk. It is boggling to me why that guest would write a bad review when I greeted her with a smile and a hello every time. When I asked her how her day was going or told her to have a great day every time she left.

She couldn’t understand what happened and why the guest suddenly disliked their service.

I don’t let guests get to me like that, and this honestly hurts because I did nothing wrong to this lady. And she’s basically saying I ruined her whole stay to the point where she wants a refund. I know I shouldn’t let it get to me. I have tons of great reviews, but no one ever mentions my name. This lady put my name in the review twice, putting emphasis on it. I feel like she tried to bully me but I don’t understand why.

Now, that’s weird. It doesn’t seem like OP did anything wrong. In fact, she remained polite and offered alternatives to help the guest throughout her stay. Unfortunately, some guests have already made up their minds, and even excellent service isn’t enough to change that.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This one makes sense.

This user agrees OP did nothing wrong.

Here’s a possible reason.

And lastly, plain and simple.

You can’t please everyone all the time.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.