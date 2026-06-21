She Told a Little Girl Not to Walk Into Her House Uninvited — Now the Mom Is Trash-Talking Her All Over the Neighborhood

I only have one thing to say after reading the story you’re about to dive into…

What are parents doing these days?!?!

Of course, I don’t mean all of the, but it sure does seem like there are a lot out there who aren’t keeping an eye on their kids…ever.

In this story, a woman talked about why she got into it with a neighbor mom who needs to learn how to be a parent.

Read on and see what you think.

Neighbors don’t like me. “99% of my neighbors love me. We take great care of our home, are kind, and welcoming to everyone. My husband and I are 40 and were unable to have kids of our own. Our friends more than made up for that (we are both only children) by having 4-6 kids each. We host parties, outdoor movie nights, cookouts, etc and our yard is always crawling with kids. A few doors down there is a family with a 6 year old girl and a 2 year old girl. The older daughter plays with some kids that live next door to us whose family we are close to.

This is kind of odd…

She sees the kids coming and going in our house and I found the older daughter on more than one occasion in our living room, petting our dog, having let herself in while our garage door was open. I mentioned this to the mom that lives directly next door to me because I don’t really know her. The mom is a teacher and I was looking for advice. I told the girl not to go into anyone’s home without asking her parents OR the homeowners when I had found her inside the time before and then asked for advice the second time I found her. My friend told the little girl’s mom. Which I was fine with. She knows her, I do not.

Oh, boy, here we go…

The mom lost her mind and dragged her daughter down the street banging on my door. I finally came outside and tried to be calm and kind and direct but she basically told her daughter not to come in my house ever again. Again, fine with me. However now I found out she told some new neighbors that just moved in with a baby across the street to “beware of the barren weirdo lady” who will invite your kids in.

This is so rude!

It sucks and it’s hurtful and not true and luckily the new neighbor told me (she’s a social care worker and thought it was weird). How do I address this with the mom? She is highly aggressive and volatile and posts reactive stuff in our neighborhood Facebook group about “coming to her front door to work things out” if anyone says something she doesn’t like. I want to ignore it but it’s so uncomfortable and accusatory and crazy in this world today to say something like that about someone. Please give advice.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Check out what people had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This individual offered some advice.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this person chimed in.

Well, that escalated quickly…

Boy, do this woman’s neighbor sound like a jerk, or what?

You can say that again!

This woman’s neighbor stepped WAY over the line.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.