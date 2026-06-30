“She Went Too Far”: A Secret Workplace Romance Explodes Into a Corporate Nightmare After a Manager’s Casual Joke

Dating someone at work is fine as long as you keep it professional and follow all the corporate policies.

What would you do if you were dating a coworker, but your manager didn’t know, so she started making fun of him and saying that nobody would want to date him, right in front of you?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she told her manager that she was his girlfriend, and then reported her to HR. Now, the manager has to go through an investigation, and she might get fired.

Personally, I think the manager was way out of line, and hopefully HR can get her some updated training at a minimum. Read through the full story below and see what you think about the situation.

AITA for possibly getting my AM fired for not explaining my relationship? Basically, I (22F) am dating my coworker (25M) “Drew”.

Dating someone at work can cause drama, that’s for sure.

We work at a fast food joint and there is no rule about us reporting our relationship, but everyone knows, except for our new Assistant Manager “Chrissy” (34F) apparently. Last week, Chrissy saw that Drew was wearing a band aid on his neck and realized it was covering a hickey.

Wow, this is wildly inappropriate.

She said TO ME, “Looks like Drew got lucky”. I kind of laughed because I thought she was teasing me about it. Then, she went on a RANT about how he must have paid someone because no one is going to be with “someone like him”.

This is so awkward.

He’s bow legged, short, kinda chubby, etc. She was just going in on everything that he’s insecure about as a reason no one would voluntarily sleep with him. I was stunned silent. When she was done, I said, “Drew is my boyfriend.”

She is lashing out due to her embarrassment, I bet.

She tried reporting me to HR for our relationship but it’s not required by the company. When I told them I what she said, she got an investigation opened up. Apparently they consider the stuff she said to be discriminatory since a lot of what she said is due to his disability.

There is no way she was obligated to interrupt her boss.

Chrissy, my DM and GM all think I’m TA for not interrupting Chrissy before she started saying those things, but I don’t think I should have had to. Who says that stuff? AITA for not interrupting her before she got that far? AITA?

Her assistant manager should have known not to talk to people like this while at work. It was very unprofessional and just mean.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a team that agreed to work overtime, but then not everyone showed up, leaving the rest holding the bag.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

The manager is entirely at fault.

This is exactly what she should say.

She dug her own grave, according to this commenter.

I would be shocked if someone said this to me.

This person says the manager should never speak this way.

The manager was completely out of line and deserves to be fired. Whether this person was dating the guy or not, she should not have said that.

I can’t believe anyone would think that this is ok. A manager should know better than to talk badly about an employee.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.