“She’s Measuring the Dirt!”: Homeowner Stunned After Neighbor Launches a Ring Camera “Investigation” Over a Single Inch of Fence Line

Property line disputes bring out a side of people that HOA drama could only dream of.

Something about an inch of grass between two yards turns otherwise normal adults into amateur land attorneys with Ring cameras and petty grudges.

One homeowner did everything by the book: hired a land surveyor, had the lines marked, rented a trencher, cemented posts, and put up a fence squarely on his property.

His crazy neighbor’s response was to claim the fence weaves one inch over her line in one spot and start saving Ring camera footage of the entire installation.

The worst part is that she won’t talk to him directly, but has no problem banging on another neighbor’s door to try turning everyone against him.

Needless to say, this homeowner’s patience was running thinner and thinner by the day.

Keep reading for the full story.

Property Lines I paid a land surveyor, had my property lines marked and proceeded to rent a trencher, cement the posts, and put up a fence.

This was all because of his entitled neighbor and her schemes.

My neighbor is stating that the fence weaves and goes an inch over her property line in one area. She has a Ring and is stating she has videos saved of the whole installation process.

This neighbor has had a frustratingly indirect way of dealing with all this.

This woman won’t talk to me in person but banged on my other neighbor’s door to complain about me and try to get my neighbor on her side. Making comments like, “If you care for someone’s property for X amount of years it becomes yours.”

This isn’t the first time she’s overstepped.

When we first moved in she also tried to “care” for parts of my lawn that were obviously in my yard, like weed whipping the back of my shed. This woman already has a small fenced-in area for her 3 dogs, which she leaves outside all day and smacks them when they bark.

Now this homeowner is trying to find ways to fight back.

Anyway, I will be having my lines marked AGAIN to show that my fence is on my side of the property line. If it weaves over and I have to move my fence, what are some petty things I can do as I am taking down and putting up my fence while being recorded?

This is pretty much a textbook example of a nightmare neighbor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.

If anyone knows how to be petty, it’s redditors. Let’s see what they had to say.

Like with many other types of neighborly disputes, it’s best to build a paper trail.

Some people act irrationally just to get a reaction — and this neighbor just might be one of them.

This user made a whole list of petty things this homeowner could do to retaliate.

This reader couldn’t help but have flashbacks of their own past terrible neighbors.

Going door to door to recruit allies while refusing to speak directly to the person you have a problem with tells you everything about how this neighbor operates.

At the end of the day, this neighbor doesn’t really want a resolution — she wants an audience.

The Ring footage, the complaints to other neighbors, the legal-sounding claims about property maintenance giving her ownership rights. None of it is about one inch of fence. It’s about control.

This homeowner is right to commission yet another survey.

If the fence is on his side, the conversation is over regardless of how many Ring clips she’s saved.

And if it needs to shift one inch, he should do it slowly, thoroughly, and with the biggest smile he can manage for the Ring camera.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.