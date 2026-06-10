Simple Grocery Run Escapade Explodes Into Full-Blown Brawl Over Last Batch of Chicken

One would think holidays and inclement weather would be the only times customers fought one another in grocery stores, but in places with coveted items, these occurances are a lot more common than you’d think!

How would you handle a fellow customer trying to finesse the chicken you had your eye on from right under your hands? One guy recently shared an absolutely absurd story about this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

Ridiculous Encounter with Entitled Woman at Publix

Any Publix fried chicken lover knows the routine.

If you don’t see their fried 8 piece chicken on the heating shelves, you ask a clerk when the next batch is coming out and they will hold it for you.

Seriously, this should not have been a discussion.

Who knew this community was this passionate?

A woman is standing squarely in front of the 4 foot shelves of chicken pulling each box of chicken out to inspect it.

I wait several minutes for her to move on.

I have pretty much determined the chicken peices are out by the boxes she has pulled out, so they must be cooking another batch.

Seems like a reasonable assumption.

I bend over from the side to look at the bottom shelf to see if any boxes of chicken are there when I hear Karen screech: “Really, I was looking at that chicken!”

I look at her and say, “Oh right, only one person can look at this chicken at a time because nobody’s time is valuable.”

She tells me I’m rude, and I tell her she’s entitled.

Not sure there was a need for the name calling.

She scuttles away.

The grinning clerk tells me they just dropped a batch and it will be ready in 15 minutes.

Perfect! Finished my shopping and picked up the chicken on the way to the checkout.

These regulars are NOT messing around.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Let’s see if the Reddit comments cheered him on.

Most immediately reveled in the story.



Others shared what they would have done instead.



One person acknowledged the stakes.



Another got caught up in semantics.



And most were baffled by the woman’s behavior.



You can’t count your chickens before the batch!