A Small Business Owner Addressed a Regular Customer by Her First Name—and Was Instantly Accused of Gossiping

Some people react so unexpectedly that they leave everyone around them wondering what just happened.

This small business owner found herself in that situation after sending what she thought was a routine text message to a longtime customer.

The customer had ordered regularly for nearly a year and had always been pleasant and easy to work with.

So when the business owner texted to say the order was ready and addressed the customer by her first name, she didn’t think twice about it.

That’s when she received a response she never saw coming. And things only got stranger from there.

Read on to see how it all played out.

AITA for using a customer’s name “without her permission”? I run a small business selling food items to order. I have a customer who has never been a problem at all – she’s super chill, orders frequently, and has been great to work with. Until today. I sent her a text message letting her know that her order was ready, and used her first name to address her. She responded icily and said that I did not have her permission to use said name, and I should only refer by her last name. She then went on to say that the only reason I could have known the first name was by gossiping with others behind her back.

She apologized, but is still very confused.

She told me her full name months ago. I have it saved on my customer list since she has put in repeat orders for almost a year. I have never gossiped about her in the slightest, and would never talk about her (or any of my customers) in a disparaging way. I apologized and let her know it wouldn’t happen again. She responded “lol” and never picked up her order. I have been flabbergasted, to say the least, and extremely confused over this (to me) very sudden turn of events. AITA?

Yikes! She sounds like a very sensitive woman.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think may have been wrong.

Her name definitely could’ve come from here.

This reader is curious about her age.

Here’s someone who would’ve been more straightforward.

According to this comment, it may have been something else.

The whole thing is just strange.

Getting upset about someone using the wrong name is one thing. Accusing them of learning it through gossip is something else entirely.

Plus, after nearly a year of doing business together, there was a pretty obvious explanation for how the business owner knew her first name.

Hopefully the customer was dealing with something completely unrelated and happened to take it out on the wrong person.

Otherwise, that’s a very odd conclusion to jump to over a simple text message.