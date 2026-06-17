Stay-at-Home Mom Wants a Day to Herself for Her Birthday, but Her Husband Thinks She’s Being Unreasonable

Everyone deserves a little time for themselves.

In this story, a woman felt overwhelmed after years of nonstop parenting and responsibilities.

She became a mom young, and spent most of her adult life focused on her kids and home.

So when her birthday came, she asked for just one day to enjoy with the responsibilities of family.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for wanting ONE day to myself on my birthday instead of being a full-time wife/mom? I (24F) feel like I have never actually had a chance to live my own life. I had my first child at 16. I spent years working and being responsible. I never really got to go out or experience anything.

This woman became a full-time wife and mom.

By the time I turned 21, I got pregnant again with my now-husband (27M). I became a SAHM. I later had twins. Since then, my entire life has been nonstop kids, home, and responsibilities. My husband thinks that because we are married, we should basically do everything together. He thinks our lives should revolve around family.

She wanted to go out once in a while without her husband and kids.

He does not have friends here. He does not care to go out, but I do. I want to feel like an individual sometimes. I want to go to a spa, to dress up, or to have a drink with friends. He says he is “fine” with me going out. Afterward, he makes me feel guilty. He acts like I am choosing other people over my family.

So, she was planning to spend her birthday without her family.

I spend every single day with them. So for my birthday, I said I want one day to myself. I want to go out and enjoy life a little. Now, I think he feels some type of way about it. AITA for not wanting to spend my birthday with my husband and kids?

Being a full-time mother is not a simple matter. All those years of childcare and home management can truly be challenging

And asking for one day isn’t too much at all. Feeling guilty for taking a break just doesn’t seem fair.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Do you agree? Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

You need to take care of yourself, says this person.

This user offers a sound suggestion.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Another honest opinion here.

Finally, short and simple.

Even super moms deserve a day off, no guilt included.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.