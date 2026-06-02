Store Manager Receives A Customer Complaint About A Cashier’s “Offensive Smell,” But The Employee Admits A Poorly Timed Fart Caused The Entire Problem

Not every situation is as it seems.

This store manager got called over by an older woman who had just finished checking out and wanted to report a problem with one of the cashiers.

According to her, the employee smelled so bad that she felt the need to bring it to management’s attention.

That immediately raised some concerns.

The manager already had a particular employee in mind and expected an awkward conversation about hygiene before the day was over.

Instead, the situation took a much more unexpected turn when the cashier admitted what really happened.

Keep reading to learn the full story.

Your cashier smells offensive! It started off as a pleasant enough day doing basic managerial things, followed by lunch. As my break was ending I walked back into the store. It was slow. Two cashiers were online with one customer each. I walked the floor to see how the departments looked. As I sauntered back up towards the front, I see the greeter talking with an older woman who had finished at the check out. He waved me over.

When he walked over to the cashier, he was a little confused.

Older Lady: “I just wanted to let you know your cashier stinks! He smells offensive.” Great. Gave my usual stern/concerned manager face, apologized to the woman and said I would address it with the employee. After she left I walked over to the register. Now, we’ve had to have the hygiene talk with this employee before so I was expecting a stench. Nope.

Then, he blurted out what happened.

While he wasn’t exactly daisy-fresh 7 hours into his shift, he didn’t stink either. So I was a little perplexed and didn’t say anything. At the end of his shift, I pulled him aside and mentioned that a customer had complained. He immediately said, “I know exactly who that was!!! I farted right before she walked up.” Somehow I managed not to laugh and suggested maybe next time leaving the floor for a minute if he is in intestinal distress.

Hilarious! Holding in that laugh must’ve been hard.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a grocery store employee who is fed up after months of going above and beyond for no monetary return.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think.

Wonder how this works.

This just sounds funny.

Hopefully this person just has a good sense of humor.

Apparently, this guy’s wife likes when he does it.

Now, this is a funny story!

The whole situation started out sounding like it was headed toward an awkward conversation, and then it turned into something completely different.

Sometimes retail can be absolutely exhausting, but every now and then you get a story that’s so ridiculous all you can do is shake your head and laugh.

This definitely feels like one of those stories.