Stranger Mistakes Movie Theatergoer for a Valet and Tosses Him the Keys to an Expensive Car

Imagine opening the car door for your friends and girlfriend at a movie theater. What would you do if another driver misunderstood the situation and thought you were a valet? Would you explain that he misunderstood, or would you take the keys to his car?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he takes the keys to the car!

Keep reading for all the details.

Brand new here, but I’ve got a story about the day I became a valet parking attendant. The setting is a brand new movie theater that had opened up in my hometown in the summer of 2006, my graduating year. My friends and I would go down and frequent the place quite often.

They made it into a fancy date night.

One night in particular we had a decent group of people go down and we decided to get all dressed up with our girlfriends. So I was wearing a button down shirt, some slacks, and (what I thought at the time but couldn’t be more wrong) a super cool looking leather trench coat ( I know, I know). We get down there and walk up to the front door. Since I was the first to get there, I held the door for my girl and our friends.

Another guy completely misunderstood what was happening.

Suddenly this guy pulls up super fast in his car, gets out, and walks up to the door handing me his car keys saying “I’ll tip ya when the movie is done” and heads in. I’m left stunned, and my best friend at the time comes running back out giddy at the whole event. I look at him and ask “Wanna go for a ride?”.

They had some fun!

Mind you I don’t even have a license at this point, but I’ve driven before. We take it out for a spin in the back parking lot, park the car near the theater, and head inside to leave the keys with guest services. Needless to say I didn’t get a tip, but I got a fun story out of it.

That’s actually a pretty fun story, and he didn’t even do anything malicious like some people would’ve.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person comments on his outfit.

Another person would’ve handled it differently.

This is funny!

It does sound like they had fun!

He definitely had a good attitude about the mixup!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.