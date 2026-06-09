Student Refuses to Share Exam Notes After Classmate Demands Them

There are some people out there who think they don’t have to put the work in when it comes to work, school, or anything, really.

And, if you’re someone who works hard and does things by the book, these kinds of folks can make your blood boil.

You know what I’m saying, right?

For example, I had a friend in college who was determined to do as little as possible to get by. He once asked to cheat off me during a test and I said HELL NO.

Ugh!

Okay, on to today’s story: check out what this student had to say about a classmate who wanted to take the easy way out, but she wasn’t having it.

Start now!

AITA for not wanting to share my exam notes with a classmate? “I’m in university studying a science-related degree. I entered with prior education in the field, so while I’m technically in my first year at this university, I’m considered to be in the second year of the program. I’ve been trying to get to know people in my tutorial group throughout the semester. There’s one girl in my class who’s studying the same degree as me. We chat occasionally, but I wouldn’t consider us friends, probably more as classmates or acquaintances.

So much for pleasantries…

Last week I wasn’t feeling well but still attended a practical class. When I arrived, instead of saying hello or asking how I was, she immediately asked if I could give her the module notes I’d prepared for the final exam. The request caught me off guard. I was already tired and had a headache, and something about the way she asked bothered me. She was not asking for lecture slides but the study notes I’ve spent a lot of time making, organizing, and rewriting in my own words to help me understand the material.

This doesn’t sound fair, now does it?

What makes me conflicted is that she has missed some classes during the semester, and when she did, I tried to help by sending her photos and notes from practical sessions. So it’s not like I’ve never shared anything with her before. She asked again yesterday, and I still haven’t responded. Part of me wants to avoid the conversation and just say I study directly from the lecture slides. I don’t want to be confrontational or hurtful, but I also really don’t want to hand over notes that took me a lot of effort to create. AITA/Am I being selfish…?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

And here’s what readers had to say about this.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual had a lot to say.

And this person weighed in.

This kind of stuff is so annoying!

And people who behave this way need to be stopped in their tracks immediately.

Kudos to her for standing her ground.

Nice work!

She doesn’t think this student should get a free ride.