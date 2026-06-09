Target Shopper Mistaken for Employee Gets Surprised by Little Girl’s Sweet Request

Sometimes the smallest interactions can leave the biggest impression.

In this story, a woman was shopping in a store when a child caught her attention.

The young girl called her and asked for a sticker, thinking she worked at Target.

She thought it was a cute gesture, so she assured the mom that it was all fine.

Read the full story below. It’s an interesting narrative where a simple moment in a store turned into a recurring bond between a stranger and a child.

Cute I don’t work here experience A few years ago, I was shopping at a store that I did not work at. I hear a small child yelling, “Hi, Target Lady! Can I have a sticker?” It was my favorite tiny customer. She had to convince her mom that I was the woman from Target.

This woman decided to carry stickers for little kids like her.

Then, I had to convince the mom that I was okay with her daughter saying hi to me when we see each other in public. I didn’t have any stickers, but mom allowed me to give the little girl some candy. I always made sure to hide some stickers, so that this sweet girl would always get one.

Aww… that was really cute indeed. I wouldn’t mind being mistaken for an employee either if it came from innocent kids like this one.

And OP’s decision to carry and hide stickers in case she meets young children again was just genius!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hiring manager who is shocked by an applicant’s entitled attitude about working full time.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and sweet.

Here’s another positive remark.

Finally, people are loving the story.

Simple gestures can mean the world to a child.