Teenage Boy Gets Just One Month With His Mom Each Summer, but She Barely Has Time for Him

There is nothing quite like summer vacation when you are growing up, but for some kids, things aren’t always perfect.

What would you do if you spent one month of your vacation with your Mom, and the other with your Dad, but you found out that your mom didn’t want to spend any time with you at all?

Despite being ‘too busy’ to do anything with you, however, she also didn’t let you go hang out with friends or enjoy other things on your break. That is what happened to the high schooler in this story, so he got upset with her and demanded to know why she wouldn’t spend time with him.

Sadly, she only got upset with him and shut down the conversation. Now he is wondering if he was out of line for asking at all.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for being upset that my mom isn’t free at all this summer? Okay for context, I am going into my junior year of high school and I just finished my sophomore year.

My parents are divorced, so I spend one month at my dad’s and one month at my mom’s for the summer. This year I have my dad during June (June 10th-July 10th) and my mom during July (July 10th- August 10th)

Oh wow, she is going to be gone a lot of the time he is supposed to be with her.

A month prior to school ending, I asked my mom what plans she had for the summer (vacation wise) and she said none that involved me or my siblings but she is going to Kenya for two weeks in July. She’s leaving the 11th and comes back the 25th. I do color guard/marching band at school and I start summer band the 27th and I don’t end until school starts.

Mom doesn’t seem to want to spend any time with her child.

The only time I have with her is the days before the 10th of July, and the 26th of July. So a couple days ago, I texted her asking if she wanted to go to the waterpark with me, my friends, and their parents on the 5th of June. She shut me down and said wasn’t free because she was working that day. Then I suggested the 6th which was a Saturday. She said no because she’s hosting her choir that day.

It is becoming obvious that she doesn’t want to hang out with him.

I suggested the weekend after which I would technically be with my dad, but my dad has no problem with letting me visit my mom when I’m with him. She said no again because she had a commitment that day and she didn’t specify further.

I asked her to give me one weekend she was free and she said that she is “never free.” I asked her how are we going to do anything if she isn’t free at all and expressed how upset I felt that she doesn’t have one free weekend where we can go out and do something.

She really seems like a horrible mother.

She accused me of gaslighting her. I tried explaining that I’m just trying to tell her how I feel and that if she just doesn’t want to go with me to the waterpark, then I’d rather her just say that than just telling me she’s busy everyday. She then stated that she’s not going to the waterpark with me and said she wasn’t going to argue with me and ended the conversation.

He may as well spend the whole summer with Dad. At least he cares.

And I wouldn’t be that upset if it wasn’t for the fact she hasn’t let me hang out with my friends at all yet so I’ve just been in the house all week while she works and she has no plans for the weekends except church so essentially I’m doing nothing but staying home and going to church. So, I’m coming on here to see if maybe I’m just being spoiled and I need to give my mom a break or if my reasoning for being upset is valid. AITA?

It is heartbreaking when parents do this type of thing to their children. Is it really that awful to spend a day or two with them? Apparently, it is for this young man.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this sad story.

I agree with this commenter.

He hasn’t even graduated, though.

You wouldn’t think this would even be legal.

This is really weird.

Can’t she trade months with Dad?

It is heartbreaking to learn that one of your parents doesn’t really want to spend time with you anymore. Is she really that busy that she can’t even spare a few hours during the whole summer?

And what’s up with her not even letting him go hang out with friends? You would think that she would want him to be out of the house. To me, it seems like she is just trying to be controlling.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.