Teen Feels Embarrassed After Surprise Mall Trip and Wishes Her Mom Had Told Her Ahead of Time

Sometimes, the smallest surprises can turn into the biggest arguments.

In this story, a teenage girl thought she was just staying in the car while her mom dropped her siblings off at Sunday school. Since she wasn’t expecting to go anywhere, she didn’t bother getting ready. But when her mom suddenly surprised her with a trip to a crowded mall, things quickly became uncomfortable and tense between them.

This story is relatable to anyone who has ever felt caught off guard, embarrassed in public, or misunderstood by their parents. Follow the full story below and remember what it feels like to be a teen and all the awkwardness and frustrations that go with it.

AITA for being mad at my mom for taking me to the mall So basically, I (16F) had Sunday school, but it was graduation, and I’m older, so my mom said I could skip. She told me I just had to sit in the car while she dropped my siblings off, and then we’d go back home so they wouldn’t get mad. Because of that, I didn’t get ready at all. I was literally in my IDGAF outfit, with greasy hair, pajama pants, and Crocs. Like, I looked actually bad 😭 Then, after she dropped them off, she randomly took me to a huge mall as a “surprise.” She said she didn’t tell me on purpose because she knew I would’ve gotten ready if she did and made my siblings late, even though it would’ve taken me like 10 minutes.

This teen is unsure if she overreacted.

I know she was trying to be nice, but I felt so uncomfortable being out like that, especially when it was busy. I just wanted to go home, and it made everything kind of awkward, especially when she took her time getting ready and I was with her looking like a mess. Now she’s also making me feel bad about it and saying I only care about myself. She’s even threatening not to let me get my driver’s permit this summer and saying I should’ve just been happy and gone along with it while she was taking her time. Now I feel bad for being annoyed because she was trying to do something nice, but I also feel like she should’ve at least warned me, so I didn’t look like that. AITA for being mad and wanting to leave?

I remember what it was like to be a teenage girl, full of insecurities and constantly feeling like everyone was judging every little thing I did or wore. It was such an uncomfortable and awkward feeling whenever I thought I didn’t look my best. I’m taking the daughter’s side on this one, although I can still understand the mom wanting to be on time and trying to do something nice for her daughter.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Let’s read other people’s thoughts to this situation on Reddit.

Here’s some wise advice.

This makes sense.

A fair observation.

This person is chiming in.

And another user takes her side.

Most people don’t really care about how you look, so don’t stress it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.