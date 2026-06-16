She Handed Over $200 to Cover Her Daughter’s Group Meal — The Leader Pocketed It and Made Everyone Pay Anyway

Going out for dinner with a group is a lot of fun, but it can be a bit of a hassle when it comes time to pay.

What would you do if your mom sent money to your group leader to pay for everyone’s meals, but then your group leader asked everyone to pay for their own food and said she would reimburse them?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, but when she got home, her mom was extremely upset that the daughter had paid for her meal upfront. She tried to explain that the money would be reimbursed, but Mom wasn’t having it, so the daughter wonders if she did something wrong.

It doesn’t make sense to me that Mom is so upset at her daughter. Read through all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for paying for my own food when my leader said to? (19F) Usually on Sundays after church, my small group goes out to eat dinner/dessert and hang out until at least one person decides to go home.

My small group leader, Grace, usually pays for the whole group, and then everyone pays her back through Venmo or any type of payment exchange app based on how much our orders cost. For me, though, I’m the only unemployed member in the group so my mom pays for me.

That is very generous.

As payment for the previous week, this recent Sunday, my mom was feeling generous and gave Grace $200 in cash to pay for everyone’s dinner altogether. Dinner didn’t take place at a sit-down full-service restaurant though, we went to eat at an HMart food court since there was only 4 of us which is where things got tricky.

Ok, no big deal.

Grace decided that we’d each pay for our own food, and that she’ll use the $200 to Venmo us back based on our individual orders so we all agreed. My mom even texted me that I could order my favorite dish at HMart because it would be covered by the $200, and how she doesn’t usually let me have it since it’s expensive compared to other dishes (it’s $25.67).

I don’t see why this would be an issue.

So, I paid for my dinner and dessert with my own money, costing $32.07 altogether. The next day, my mom got the notification on her BofA app saying that I spent $32.07 (she’s my conservator so my card is under her account), and she asked what it was.

She doesn’t seem to understand what happened.

Suddenly she got very angry, asking me why would I pay knowing that it’s already been paid. I explained to her that Grace said to pay for our own food as she will pay us back using the given $200. But my mom kept saying things like I should’ve asked Grace about the payment plan, that I shouldn’t have paid anything and blaming me as the reason for her frustration.

I really don’t see what the issue is here.

She even threatened to remove my card if I paid such a price again. We’re still waiting to hear back from Grace, but my mom is very much still angry. The way she’s been acting lately definitely makes me feel like a jerk. AITA?

I really don’t see why Mom is upset here. She spent the money, but will get it right back, so it shouldn’t be a big deal. Hopefully, this is just a bit of confusion.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this.

The daughter didn’t do anything wrong, that’s for sure.

Who knows? That is why Mom needs to bring this up with Grace.

This could be, but it could also just be a misunderstanding.

This is quite an accusation. There are plenty of explanations for what happened.

Mom should be mad at Grace, not her daughter.

I can see why Mom is upset, but she is directing her anger at the wrong person. The daughter did nothing wrong here. If anyone should be yelled at, it is the youth group leader. And even that is questionable.

Sometimes parents just refuse to listen to their kids and assume they know what is going on. This seems like one of those cases where Mom is making wrong assumptions.

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