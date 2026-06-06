Teenager Donates Money to a TikTok Creator, but Their Mom Calls It a Scam and Gets Furious

Imagine being a teenager with your own money, and you have quite a bit of money in your bank account. If you were watching TikTok, and there was a content creator that you wanted to help out, would you consider donating money to them?

In this story, one teen did that exact thing, and they have a lot of reasons why they think it was a really nice thing to do. However, their mom has a completely different opinion about the situation. She thinks it was a scam, and she’s furious.

Is the mom overreacting, or is the teen overreacting to the mom’s reaction? Was donating the money a good thing to do or a bad thing to do? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AIO Mom is mad bc I donated money To start, I’m a teenager, live with my parents blah, blah. At the start of this year I wanted to be helpful, and went on TikTok live to donate money to two content creators that had a low viewer count. Both were incredibly grateful and happy. One of the creator even cried bc she was so happy and it made me so much more happier seeing how much it helped.

She defends her choice to donate to the content creator.

Now, I may have gone a little wild and don’t 160 dollars BUT—in my defence I live in a country that’s rich. Which means, if you are in the correct job, you get paid EXTREMELY well. ESPECIALLY if you are underage and don’t pay taxes. I know not everyone has that luxury so I wanted to share that. On ONE day. This was in a DAY. I never did it again. It was a one time thing and I jut smile thinking back to the memory—their smiles and how that woman said she could buy something that could help with her videos—I forgot what it was.

Now, yes, my mom has taught me to be responsible with my money. I am. I just rarely do anything for myself. I just wanted to indulge.. a little (a little bit too much maybe), but I still have a lot on my bank account.

Her mom called it a “scam.”

My mom first said I shouldn’t donate because it’s a scam. Safe to say it is NOT a scam because no one begged for money. I’m the one who made the choice. I just freaking knew she’d get mad instead of be happy for me. I get her point, really I do, and I’d understand it so much more if I was spending 160USD WEEKLY. But this was a ONE time thing. Idk. Maybe I need better insight. I know I’m no Mr. Beast but come on, if I own so much, why not share it to the people who need it, you know? I wasn’t mad when she got upset, I just tried to explain it to her, like I did here above, in those terms and she was still mad. I don’t think I did anything that bad, it helped people you know?

Sure, it might be wasteful to donate money to people on TikTok, but did his mom overreact?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person agrees with the mom.

Another person explains why the mom is mad.

This person has some questions.

Another person points out much better places to donate money.

This is probably a good example of why it can be a bad idea for kids to be able to easily spend and send money online. They may not think through their decisions really well, and there’s no getting that money back.

While I’m sure the person he donated the money to was grateful, it doesn’t mean there weren’t better ways to spend that money. I agree with the comment about looking for a real charity to donate to. Maybe OP could even spend time volunteering somewhere. If seeing a content creator feels happy about a donation felt good, OP has no idea how good it would feel to actually help out a real organization that could desperately use donations and volunteers.

I guess we’ll chalk this up to a lesson learned.